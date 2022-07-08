ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gorgeous Georgia waterfalls that are an easy drive from Atlanta

By Thomas Wheatley
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 3 days ago

Water and shade beat the heat. Head to north Georgia (or Roswell) to check out some of Georgia's prettiest cascades within a two- to three-hour drive.

Amicalola Falls : The 729-foot waterfall in Dawson County is the tallest in Georgia.

Tallulah Gorge : A suspension bridge and overlook offer views of the two-mile, 1,000-foot deep gorge.

  • You'll need a free permit — 100 are available every day — to access the gorge floor.

Vickery Creek : This old spillway dam from the historic Roswell Mill is the grand prize on the popular Chattahoochee National Recreation Area hike.

High Shoals Falls and Blue Shoals Falls : These popular waterfalls are accessible along a roughly 3-mile wooded trail near Hiawassee.

Jacks River Falls : Found along the challenging 9-mile Beech Bottom Trail, this hulk of a waterfall is one of Georgia's most remote and most beautiful.

High Falls State Park : Situated in Jackson, this attraction is the tallest "cascading waterfall south of Atlanta," its website notes.

  • Heads up: The park's Fall View Trail is closed until Sept. 1, but others are open.

What to bring: Water, food, comfortable clothes and shoes, plus a bathing suit and towel — though double-check whether swimming is allowed.

  • Pro tip: Pin locations on your Google Maps app just in case you lose reception.

Atlanta Trails has a solid list of other beautiful waterfalls.

Want to take a drive just over the state line? Our colleagues at Axios Charlotte have several waterfalls worthy of a road trip .

Comments / 0

Related
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Roswell, GA
County
Dawson County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Hiawassee, GA
City
Jackson, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

One tank trips: The ultimate guide to 10 Georgia nature centers

It’s always a great time to go outside and explore, no matter the weather or season. If you want to make it an afternoon trip or a full day trip, we’ve got you covered with 10 amazing nature centers not far from Atlanta. So hop in the car and go for a quick drive to start experiencing all of the beautiful nature and wildlife that the great state of Georgia has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls Park#North Georgia#Waterfalls#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Roswell Mill#Google Maps#Atlanta Trails
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Wild Adventures in Georgia named country's third-most-affordable theme park

VALDOSTA — As gas prices and plane tickets continue to increase, families are looking for exciting adventures that will not damage their wallets. A recently published article by Travel + Leisure identified Wild Adventures Theme Park as the third-most-affordable amusement park in the United States. The article, based on...
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Covington: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Covington, Georgia

Why are so many movies filmed in Covington Georgia?. Covington is determined to be the best place in the south to call “home”. The community is made up of families. Discover why Covington should become your next destination. Covington is the perfect place to go if you want to enjoy a good meal, shop for a while, or simply take in the sights.
COVINGTON, GA
An Adventure with Nick & Rachel

5 Great Places to Hike and Explore in Middle Georgia

Indian Springs is one of the oldest state parks in Georgia. This park has a lot of great history to explore. They have a small museum that is open seasonally and highlights the history of the Creek Indians who once inhabited the land, how the land became a park, the booming resort era, and the history of the CCC. This park is great for a family day trip. The park offers biking, hiking, fishing, paddling, picnicking, geocaching, boating, and mini-golfing. You can also explore the Village at Indian Springs nearby. There are some really cute shops, the historic Indian Springs hotel, a garden, and Marvelous Mavericks Adventureland playground. One of our favorite parts of the park is sitting by the stream and hopping along the rocks in the summertime. This park doesn’t have many hiking trails but the trail it does offer is one of our favorites in middle Georgia. It is the Dauset Trails multi-use connector trail. It is 6.5 miles total (3.25 miles both ways) and connects to Dauset Trails. It wraps around Lake McIntosh and can be used for biking or hiking. It is a moderate trail with a few nice hills. It is an easy day hike with lovely natural scenery. It’s also a plus that it connects to Dauset Trails. As this is a state park it does require a $ 5-day pass.
JACKSON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

6 Of The Best Hotspots For Hot Wings In Atlanta

Any self-respecting Atalian knows that one of the staples of our city are the hot wings! So naturally, we had to create the ultimate guide to a few of the best wing spots Georgia has to offer!. 6 Best Hot Wing Spots in Atlanta. The Bando. Location: 3050 MLK Jr....
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road [...]
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Covid cases back on the rise in Georgia

In wake of spike in crime, APD hosts neighborhood safety training. In wake of spike in crime, APD hosts neighborhood safety training. Fulton Co. Board of Health hosts Monkey Pox vaccine drive. Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Fulton Co. Board of Health hosts Monkey Pox vaccine drive.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
85
Followers
173
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy