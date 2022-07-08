Gorgeous Georgia waterfalls that are an easy drive from Atlanta
Water and shade beat the heat. Head to north Georgia (or Roswell) to check out some of Georgia's prettiest cascades within a two- to three-hour drive.
Amicalola Falls : The 729-foot waterfall in Dawson County is the tallest in Georgia.
- The park offers trails for different skill levels . If you want a workout, hike to the top .
Tallulah Gorge : A suspension bridge and overlook offer views of the two-mile, 1,000-foot deep gorge.
- You'll need a free permit — 100 are available every day — to access the gorge floor.
Vickery Creek : This old spillway dam from the historic Roswell Mill is the grand prize on the popular Chattahoochee National Recreation Area hike.
High Shoals Falls and Blue Shoals Falls : These popular waterfalls are accessible along a roughly 3-mile wooded trail near Hiawassee.
Jacks River Falls : Found along the challenging 9-mile Beech Bottom Trail, this hulk of a waterfall is one of Georgia's most remote and most beautiful.
High Falls State Park : Situated in Jackson, this attraction is the tallest "cascading waterfall south of Atlanta," its website notes.
- Heads up: The park's Fall View Trail is closed until Sept. 1, but others are open.
What to bring: Water, food, comfortable clothes and shoes, plus a bathing suit and towel — though double-check whether swimming is allowed.
- Pro tip: Pin locations on your Google Maps app just in case you lose reception.
