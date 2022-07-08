ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The 5 best Buckeye-themed sweets in Columbus

By Maxwell Millington
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 3 days ago

There are plenty of places to get buckeyes in Columbus, but where are the best places to get treats beyond the traditional candy?

  • Here are five terrific places to get buckeye-themed sweets.

1. Buckeye Donuts

Why it stands out: The Columbus staple is open 24/7.

Address: 1998 North High St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0QqW_0gZvNPCz00
Photo courtesy of Buckeye Donuts

2. Fate Cakes

Why it stands out: For less than $3 you can get a buckeye-topped chocolate cupcake. What more is there to say?

Address: 1360 Cherry Bottom Road

Hours: 9am-2pm Wednesday; 9am-5pm Thursday-Friday; 9am-2pm Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9F6g_0gZvNPCz00 Photo courtesy of Fate Cakes

3. The Cheesecake Girl

Why it stands out: The Cheesecake Girl offers buckeye mini cheesecakes by the dozen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apnXI_0gZvNPCz00 Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Girl

4. The Yard Milkshake Bar

Why it stands out: Alissa gave a glowing review of their Columbus-exclusive "Buckeye," a mix of peanut butter and brownie batter ice cream with scarlet and gray sprinkles.

Address: 1055 N High St.

Hours: 2-9pm Monday-Thursday; 2-10pm Friday; noon-10pm Saturday; noon-9pm Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5kCQ_0gZvNPCz00 Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

5. Original Pancake House

Why it stands out: Their Central Ohio locations serve "buckeye" pancakes — buttermilk pancakes topped with Hershey's chocolate chips, Reese's peanut butter chips and light powdered sugar.

Upper Arlington address: 1633 W. Lane Ave.

Westerville address: 715 Worthington Road

  • Hours for both: 7am-2:30pm Monday-Friday, 7am-3pm Saturday-Sunday.

