The 5 best Buckeye-themed sweets in Columbus
There are plenty of places to get buckeyes in Columbus, but where are the best places to get treats beyond the traditional candy?
- Here are five terrific places to get buckeye-themed sweets.
1. Buckeye Donuts
Why it stands out: The Columbus staple is open 24/7.
Address: 1998 North High St.Photo courtesy of Buckeye Donuts
2. Fate Cakes
Why it stands out: For less than $3 you can get a buckeye-topped chocolate cupcake. What more is there to say?
Address: 1360 Cherry Bottom Road
Hours: 9am-2pm Wednesday; 9am-5pm Thursday-Friday; 9am-2pm Saturday.Photo courtesy of Fate Cakes
3. The Cheesecake Girl
Why it stands out: The Cheesecake Girl offers buckeye mini cheesecakes by the dozen.
- Hours and locations here .
4. The Yard Milkshake Bar
Why it stands out: Alissa gave a glowing review of their Columbus-exclusive "Buckeye," a mix of peanut butter and brownie batter ice cream with scarlet and gray sprinkles.
Address: 1055 N High St.
Hours: 2-9pm Monday-Thursday; 2-10pm Friday; noon-10pm Saturday; noon-9pm Sunday.Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
5. Original Pancake House
Why it stands out: Their Central Ohio locations serve "buckeye" pancakes — buttermilk pancakes topped with Hershey's chocolate chips, Reese's peanut butter chips and light powdered sugar.
Upper Arlington address: 1633 W. Lane Ave.
Westerville address: 715 Worthington Road
- Hours for both: 7am-2:30pm Monday-Friday, 7am-3pm Saturday-Sunday.
