The 5 best Buckeye-themed sweets in Columbus

There are plenty of places to get buckeyes in Columbus, but where are the best places to get treats beyond the traditional candy?

Here are five terrific places to get buckeye-themed sweets.

Why it stands out: The Columbus staple is open 24/7.

Address: 1998 North High St.

Photo courtesy of Buckeye Donuts

Why it stands out: For less than $3 you can get a buckeye-topped chocolate cupcake. What more is there to say?

Address: 1360 Cherry Bottom Road

Hours: 9am-2pm Wednesday; 9am-5pm Thursday-Friday; 9am-2pm Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Fate Cakes

Why it stands out: The Cheesecake Girl offers buckeye mini cheesecakes by the dozen.

Hours and locations here .

Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Girl

Why it stands out: Alissa gave a glowing review of their Columbus-exclusive "Buckeye," a mix of peanut butter and brownie batter ice cream with scarlet and gray sprinkles.

Address: 1055 N High St.

Hours: 2-9pm Monday-Thursday; 2-10pm Friday; noon-10pm Saturday; noon-9pm Sunday.

Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Why it stands out: Their Central Ohio locations serve "buckeye" pancakes — buttermilk pancakes topped with Hershey's chocolate chips, Reese's peanut butter chips and light powdered sugar.

Upper Arlington address: 1633 W. Lane Ave.

Westerville address: 715 Worthington Road