Snail-sniffing dogs dispatched in Pasco County

Well, there's something you don't see every day.

What's happening: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released this poster ahead of a press conference Thursday to discuss the state's fight against invasive giant African land snails in Pasco County.

She was joined by Sparkey, a canine from the Division of Plant Industry's Detector Dog Inspection Program. Sparkey's colleagues, Mellon and Casie, are helping sniff out the snails around New Port Richey.

Flashback: This is the third time the giant African snails have invaded parts of Florida.

During the first eradication effort, in the late 1960s, 17,000 snails were captured over seven years, costing $1 million.

The second, starting around 2010, took 10 years to collect almost 170,000 snails at a cost of $23 million.

State of slime: More than 1,000 snails have been recovered this year so far.