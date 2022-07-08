Snail-sniffing dogs dispatched in Pasco County
Well, there's something you don't see every day.
What's happening: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released this poster ahead of a press conference Thursday to discuss the state's fight against invasive giant African land snails in Pasco County.
- She was joined by Sparkey, a canine from the Division of Plant Industry's Detector Dog Inspection Program. Sparkey's colleagues, Mellon and Casie, are helping sniff out the snails around New Port Richey.
Flashback: This is the third time the giant African snails have invaded parts of Florida.
- During the first eradication effort, in the late 1960s, 17,000 snails were captured over seven years, costing $1 million.
- The second, starting around 2010, took 10 years to collect almost 170,000 snails at a cost of $23 million.
State of slime: More than 1,000 snails have been recovered this year so far.
Comments / 0