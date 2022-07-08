ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police chief: Officer's death should be "tipping point"

By Annalise Frank, Joe Guillen
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 3 days ago

Detroit Police Chief James White is calling for more action on gun violence after 40-year-old officer Loren Courts was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

What happened: Courts was responding to a 911 call about gunfire in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street. Other officers shot and killed the suspect, Ehmani Davis, 19, one minute after Courts was shot, according to police.

  • White said Thursday he believes Davis wanted to "commit suicide by cop."

The latest: The courts and politicians need to "step up" instead of just saying they plan to do something about violent crime and guns, White said in a press conference .

  • "This is unacceptable and this should be the line. Whatever your tipping point is, this should be it," he said.

Details: It's unclear whether the assault-style gun police say Davis used, a Draco, was purchased legally. But White spoke incredulously about why that type of weapon is even available to buy at all.

  • White also decried potentially lenient treatment for suspects with violent histories.

What they're saying: "I write this not for you to say I'm so sorry but because this man was so much more than a police officer," Courts' wife, Kristine, wrote in a Facebook post cited by the Free Press .

  • "He was an amazing dad, my best friend and the man I married."

The bottom line: "I don't have the words to make (his family) feel better. All I can do is promise them we'll never forget him," White said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Detroit

Kodak Black, Icewear Vezzo shoot video in Detroit

A video shoot for an unreleased song by Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo and rap superstar Kodak Black turned into a block party yesterday.Police shut down the streets surrounding O'Brien Park on the east side, where about 300 people came to watch the production.What they're saying: "Anybody hopping on the Michigan sound, I appreciate people supporting this movement," Flint rapper KrispyLife Kidd, who participated in the video, tells Axios. Kodak Black's video shoot at O'Brien Park brought out food trucks, photographers and fans to the city's east side. Samuel Robinson/Axios
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Kites soar above Belle Isle

More than a thousand people scattered around Belle Isle's James Scott Fountain Sunday for the fourth annual Detroit Kite Festival. "This was a smaller scale version than the ones we've put together in the past and we still had a great turnout," festival founder Margo Dalal tells Axios. The intrigue:...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Detroit mobility office pilots e-bike program

Reproduced from the city of Detroit; Note: Numbers may not add up to 100% due to rounding; Chart: Axios VisualsIn an effort to promote cycling as a realistic commuting option, Detroit's Office of Mobility Innovation provided 110 workers electric bikes last year.Driving the news: Employees at grocery stores, health care facilities, nonprofits and elsewhere leased e-bikes for $15 a month from May to October.The city and private partners measured their thoughts with surveys released in a recent report evaluating the program. Nearly 80% of participants said the e-bike met their needs "somewhat" or "very" well, and 66% wanted to lease...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

State budget includes millions for Detroit projects

The $76 billion state budget deal approved last week includes hundreds of millions for Detroit museums, development projects and other programs.Why it matters: While city lawmakers struggle to pass new state laws with a majority-Republican legislature, they can still bring home wins through the state budget.Driving the news: Detroit's carve-outs are part of $1 billion in the state budget for lawmakers' hometown projects, the Detroit News reports.Local recipients include:🚧 Detroit Center for Innovation: $100 million toward building a new research and innovation center near Little Caesars Arena. The center involves U of M, Olympia Development and Stephen Ross' Related Companies....
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Axios Detroit

Tech wages fall behind west coast leaders

Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios As Michigan looks to add more tech jobs through the auto industry's shift to electric vehicles, a recent report shows Metro Detroit still lags behind other cities in average tech wages.By the numbers: Tech workers here earn 77% of what they make in San Francisco, according to equity management company Carta.Why it matters: The new tech and mobility innovation campus Ford is building at the Michigan Central train depot in Corktown is a cornerstone of the state's tech industry growth strategy.The project gained momentum with the February announcement that Google would be a founding partner and provide workforce development training.Another tech giant has a new presence here – the Detroit Apple Developer Academy for entrepreneurs just celebrated 100 area residents who graduated from its inaugural cohort.Between the lines: Most companies take an employee's local economy into account when deciding on wages, according to the report.And the overall cost of living is 50% lower in Detroit compared to San Francisco, according to NerdWallet's cost of living calculator.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios Detroit

Boostan Cafe is Hamtramck's Mediterranean mainstay

👋 Hi, it's Sam. Boostan Cafe's chicken shawarma sandwich has been my most purchased food item (sorry coney dog fans) since moving to Detroit last summer.What's happening: Other than sandwiches, the restaurant offers large portions from a hodgepodge of cultures, including Americanized versions of classic Middle Eastern dishes.Fresh juice is reasonably priced and available by the quarter gallon.I recommend the mango lemonade smoothie.If you go: The Yemeni-run shawarma spot at Holbrook and Conant in Hamtramck is open daily for takeout and delivery from 9am to midnight.Boostan also has a Detroit location at 5101 East McNichols Road.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

New Ambassador Bridge plan nears collapse

The Moroun family is prepared to abandon long-held plans to build a new Ambassador Bridge to Canada, the Detroit News reports. Driving the news: Transport Canada requires the existing Ambassador Bridge to be demolished after a new one is built. But the family's bridge company is unwilling to agree to that condition before a crucial permit expires Aug. 30.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Early voting now underway

"It is officially election season here in Michigan," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared at a press conference last week at Pontiac City Hall.How it works: Any Michigan voter can use an absentee ballot to cast their vote before Aug. 1 at 4 pm.The ballots, available at city and township clerk's offices, can be returned by 8 pm on election day either at those clerk's offices, drop boxes or through the mail during the 40 days before the Aug. 2 election.Context: In 2020, Benson's office mailed absentee ballot applications to every registered voter partly due to the pandemic, but this year you'll have to request an absentee ballot application. Request your ballot in person and you can cast your votes all in the same visit.What they're saying: "We want to encourage everyone to start making a plan to vote," Benson said. There are 13 satellite voting locations and 20 drop boxes across the city managed by the Detroit Department of Elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
Axios Detroit

Mustang's Mach-E tops in electric vehicle popularity in Detroit

Data: S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit); Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios As electric vehicles increasingly become Americans' preference, local drivers are most interested in the Ford Mustang Mach-E.Why it matters: Recent vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility show Ford's strategy to compete with Tesla is working — at least in the Detroit area.Yes, but: EV ownership remains relatively low in Detroit at 1.6%, compared to 14.7% in Los Angeles, according S&P Global Mobility.Driving the news: Consumer interest in electric vehicles has hit a global tipping point, Axios' Joann Muller writes.More than half of car buyers, 52%, say they want their next car to be an EV, according to an Ernst & Young survey of 13,000 people in 18 countries.That's a leap of 22 percentage points in two years, and the first time that EV interest exceeded 50%, the company said.Data: S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit); Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Local guide to Detroit's favorite coney dog

We recently shared our go-to coney spots and asked you to send your favorites. After reading your responses, a clear favorite emerged. David Little: "Favorite coney island: Lafayette Coney Island." Cheryl McCarron: "How is it possible that none of you picked Lafayette Coney as the best? I’m flabbergasted, dismayed and...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

What to do in Detroit this weekend

We're just nine weekends away from Labor Day, which means it's time to start checking items off your summer bucket list.Here are some things to do in the city this weekend: 🌊 Get on the water: It's going to be a great weekend for walking the downtown riverfront.For something fun for a special occasion, Jet Ski rentals are $135 an hour per person.🖼️ Contemporary art unveiling: A new edition of Public Matter featuring work from Jason Revok opens Saturday.The public exhibitions curated by Library Street Collective feature large-scale paintings by high profile names in contemporary art.The unveiling begins at 6pm at The Belt with a party followed by a performance by Curtis Roach at 9:30pm.🪁 Belle Isle kite festival: The fourth annual Detroit Kite Festival returns to Belle Isle Sunday.Kites will fly at Cricket Field, near the James Scott Fountain, from 10am to 4pm.Organizers will have kites for you to fly, but encourage bringing your own.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Vote for entrepreneurs to win $100,000 Hatch Detroit contest

Five entrepreneurs are competing for $100,000 through Hatch Detroit — and you can help decide who wins. What's happening: After being whittled down from 10 semifinalists, Hatch announced the finalists Monday for its annual award to help small businesses open in Detroit, Highland Park or Hamtramck. The winner is decided through a public vote and a pitch competition on July 21.Vote now through July 7 for: Little Liberia: Afro-fusion restaurant focusing on Liberian cuisine. Lily's & Elise: European-style tea lounge on Livernois Avenue. Gajiza Dumplins: Dumpling shop with more than 30 flavors.Detroit Farm and Cider: Farm on the west...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Gun Violence#Guns#Violent Crime#Draco#The Free Press
Axios Detroit

Detroit reports FBI crime stats, bucking trend of other cities

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios VisualsThe Detroit Police Department reported all of its 2021 crime data to the FBI even as 40% of law enforcement agencies nationwide failed to do so, according to data provided to Axios through a partnership with The Marshall Project.Why it matters: Detroit bucked a national trend that will result in a data gap, making it harder to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims from politicians in the 2022 election cycle."It's going to be really hard for policymakers to look at what crime looks like in their own community and compare it to...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

What Detroit residents are concerned about

Data: Detroit Ombudsman's Office; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosOmbudsman Bruce Simpson, who's serving a 10-year term in the city's independent Ombudsman's Office, received 4,400 complaints from residents last year. Why it matters: The office is charged with proposing changes based on these resident complaints, and last year, residents submitted issues involving the Building, Safety, Environment and Engineering Department (BSEED) significantly more than any other department. Topics ranged from illegal trash dumping to reporting blighted properties and requests to demolish unsafe buildings, according to the February 2021-22 ombudsman's report. Zoom in: Department of Public Works complaints included streets and sidewalks in need of repair, missed trash pickup and speed hump installation requests.The Detroit Land Bank Authority had similar problems to the ones reported for BSEED, including requests to tear down unsafe buildings and get blight under control, as well as with illegal dumping.What we're watching: Simpson did not return a request for comment on how often his office's suggestions lead to action from the city.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Cracks in community benefits law prompt potential for new change

Several prominent real estate developments haven't triggered the city's Community Benefits Ordinance, prompting renewed questions about the law's efficacy. Why it matters: The ordinance was designed to lessen harm from big projects in the neighborhoods they're based in while making sure residents benefit. Driving the news: NorthPoint Development's $71 million plan to demolish the former American Motors HQ for redevelopment narrowly missed the $75 million threshold to trigger the CBO. Some residents petitioned City Council to get NorthPoint to voluntarily take part in community benefits before giving the developer public money, but lawmakers still ended up approving $32.7...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Gilbert struggles to win support for tax break at the Hudson's site development

Billionaire Dan Gilbert doesn't have enough City Council support to pass a $60 million tax break for his Hudson's site development downtown. A vote was expected yesterday, but Bedrock, Gilbert's development company, asked for the tax break to be taken off the council's agenda.There is no timeline for a future vote, and Bedrock will continue lobbying for votes in the meantime.Why it matters: Gilbert is one of the city's most prolific benefactors. His representatives have suggested future investments could be jeopardized if the 10-year commercial property tax abatement doesn't pass.Council members are now left with a polarizing choice: Risk...
HUDSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Axios Detroit

Judge rules against Marathon as part of dust storage battle

Marathon Petroleum lost a recent battle in a war to exempt its controversial southwest Detroit oil refinery from an environmental protection ordinance. Why it matters: The facility produces pet coke, a loose, granular material that can disseminate into the air and cause health problems. Marathon wants to not follow a rule governing pet coke storage, on top of its history of environmental violations in a community already burdened by pollution.Flashback: Detroit enacted an ordinance in 2017 that gave businesses handling pet coke two years to enclose the substance while it's being moved and stored to prevent dust from being released....
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Detroit homebuilding lagging

Metro Detroit ranks near the bottom nationally when it comes to building new homes.What they found: Our metro area had 2.9 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in the first quarter of 2022, per the latest analysis from real estate company Redfin.That ranks 43rd per capita among major U.S. metros.Why it matters: As the number of homes for sale remains low and mortgage rates are at their highest level in more than a decade, building more homes is one way to ease the affordability crisis.Context: The relative lack of homebuilding is happening in places homebuyers are leaving, per Redfin.Detroit's population...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Detroit's Warda Bouguettaya wins prestigious James Beard Award

The country's top pastry chef is based in Midtown. Driving the news: Warda Bouguettaya of Warda Pâtisserie won the prestigious James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef at a ceremony held in Chicago Monday night. It's her first-ever nomination for the pastry world's top award.What she's saying: "Detroit has been my home from day one and so it is an honor for me to bring this back," Bouguettaya, an Algerian immigrant who moved to Michigan in 2004, tells Axios Chicago's Monica Eng."Detroit deserves to have more nominations and coverage because it is the best city."
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Black voters call out GM over political donations to Republicans

A coalition of justice groups are calling on Michigan's largest companies to stop contributing to Republican lawmakers who are pushing restrictive election policies. Driving the news: Dozens of activists rallied outside General Motors' headquarters at the Renaissance Center Monday to protest GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield, DTE and Consumers Energy's political contributions to Republican lawmakers.Why it matters: The Defend Black Voters Coalition says companies that have publicly celebrated Juneteenth and made donations toward racial justice organizations are also contributing to Republicans who support Secure MI Vote, an initiative Black voter groups say decreases voting access.What they're saying: "We came...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Detroit

Axios Detroit

Detroit, MI
158
Followers
152
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Detroit is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/detroit

Comments / 0

Community Policy