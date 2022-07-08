Detroit police chief: Officer's death should be "tipping point"

Detroit Police Chief James White is calling for more action on gun violence after 40-year-old officer Loren Courts was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

What happened: Courts was responding to a 911 call about gunfire in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street. Other officers shot and killed the suspect, Ehmani Davis, 19, one minute after Courts was shot, according to police.

White said Thursday he believes Davis wanted to "commit suicide by cop."

The latest: The courts and politicians need to "step up" instead of just saying they plan to do something about violent crime and guns, White said in a press conference .

"This is unacceptable and this should be the line. Whatever your tipping point is, this should be it," he said.

Details: It's unclear whether the assault-style gun police say Davis used, a Draco, was purchased legally. But White spoke incredulously about why that type of weapon is even available to buy at all.

White also decried potentially lenient treatment for suspects with violent histories.

What they're saying: "I write this not for you to say I'm so sorry but because this man was so much more than a police officer," Courts' wife, Kristine, wrote in a Facebook post cited by the Free Press .

"He was an amazing dad, my best friend and the man I married."

The bottom line: "I don't have the words to make (his family) feel better. All I can do is promise them we'll never forget him," White said.