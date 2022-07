NEW YORK -- Tragedy on the Hudson. Two people lost their lives, including a 7-year-old boy, when a boat capsized on the river on Tuesday afternoon. Nine others were rescued. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the boat overturned near 44th Street. It's now here near Christopher Street, more than two miles down the river. The jet boat is about 12 to 14 feet in length, and had at least a dozen people on board, and now we know, sadly, at least two people got trapped underneath.

HUDSON, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO