Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: The Heat is on! #maurahealey #mayorkoch #rachaelrollins

By Chet Brinkley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: The Heat is on!. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. So far unseasonably cooler weather, however dry, as spring has shifted to the summer, things on other fronts continue to heat up in the Q. Heat up...

Somerville biotech lab project groundbreaking follows halt of Quincy Center lab construction #mayorkoch #foxrock

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Somerville biotech lab project groundbreaking follows halt of Quincy Center lab construction. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Somerville’s redevelopment plans continue to leave Quincy’s plans in the dust...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Strong to severe thunderstorms expected to cross Massachusetts

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON -- We are going to hoist a NEXT Weather Alert for the threat of a few strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. The threat is certainly higher in New York State and Western New England. Out that way, the timing lines up better and there is more available energy in the atmosphere to work with.  As the line of storms approaches central and eastern New England, they should tend to weaken, and many towns in our area may see nothing at all. TIMING:Western MA: 4-6 p.m.Central MA (Worcester County) & SW New Hampshire: 5-8 p.m.Eastern MA: 6-10 p.m. closer to 7-8 p.m. in Middlesex/Essex counties and 8-10 p.m. in Boston and areas south (much diminished late)IMPACTS:The greatest threats with any of the thunderstorms that make it to our area this evening will be briefly damaging winds, heavy downpours, and small hail. While severe weather is not ideal, there is no doubt our area could use a good dose of rainfall.  Boston is approaching 7" below the average rainfall to date.  Our next chance of rain/storms comes Thursday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WBUR

A Massachusetts town grapples with contaminated groundwater

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We check in with two of our medical experts to talk about the latest COVID numbers in Massachusetts, how the rollout of vaccines for children has gone, and how concerned we should we be about the spread of monkeypox.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound

DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
nbcboston.com

RAW VIDEO: Massive Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Hingham Property

A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around. According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10...
HINGHAM, MA
Brookings Institution

Big cities saw historic population losses while suburban growth declined during the pandemic

Much has been written about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on big-city populations. Brookings Metro’s recent analysis of large metropolitan area declines makes plain that during the prime year of the pandemic (from July 2020 to July 2021) there were outsized population losses in the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas. But more recent Census Bureau estimates focusing on cities (rather than metropolitan areas) show the pandemic’s impact to be even more dramatic, with unprecedented losses across the 88 U.S. cities with populations exceeding 250,000 residents.1.
BOSTON, MA

