The past and the future, a photojournalist's visual journey revisits the removal of Confederate monuments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation (IGPC) has announced that Israel Post, the official postal service for the State of Israel, issued a new set of postage stamps in July 2022 celebrating the beauty and sanctity of life. The special stamp issue was inspired by the extraordinary events in the United States surrounding abortion rights and human rights. The Supreme Court Rowe vs. Wade ruling is drastically changing the political and cultural landscape. While plans for the stamps have been underway for more than a year, their release comes at this pivotal time in history. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005252/en/ The stamps feature quotes from respected religious and historical leaders: Maimonides, the medieval Jewish philosopher and scholar; the sainted Mother Teresa; and U.S. Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. The four different sheets contain either nine or 12 pairs of stamps. One of each pair depicts the blue Star of David from the Israeli flag and the inscription “ISRAEL,” and artwork representing the life stages of an unborn child.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 15 HOURS AGO