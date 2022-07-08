ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Hip-hop artist Nur-d to kick off the 30th season of Down by the Riverside

Cover picture for the articleThe 30th season of the Think Bank Down by the Riverside free concert series begins Sunday, July 10 with a Twin Cities hip-hop performer who brings with him a style, energy, and approach to songwriting all of his own. Nur-D, who broke onto the Minnesota music scene in 2018...

CBS Minnesota

Jack Jablonski shares video of himself eating lunch on his own

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jack Jablonski is finally able to eat lunch on his own.He posted video of the milestone on his Twitter account.He says hard work is paying off, and that he couldn't control his hands like this six months ago.He credits this milestone to the upper-limb stimulation trial for which his foundation is raising money.Jablonski was paralyzed when he was in high school after taking a hit in a hockey game.  
Sasquatch 107.7

Enjoy Ice Cream and Fun at Free Kickoff Event in Rochester

Not too long ago, I had a day as a mom where I felt completely helpless. It was almost time for "Meet the Teacher" at school and there was a day when my child seemed to be unrecognizable to me. OCD and severe anxiety were now part of our everyday life and I had absolutely no idea who I could trust or what to do next to help my child. Helpless doesn't actually even begin to describe how I felt as a mom, especially when I found out all of this was the result of a trauma that happened while at an elementary school in Rochester, Minnesota.
CBS Minnesota

Now a free man, Myon Burrell to share story in documentary addressing "school to prison" pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a story that rocked the Twin cities. In 2002, 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards was killed by a stray bullet while doing homework inside her Minneapolis home. Myon Burrell was 16 at the time, was convicted in 2003 and again in 2008 for her murder but he has always maintained his innocence.After 18 years behind bars, his sentence was commuted in 2020.Now, nearly two years after his release, Burrell is sharing his story in an upcoming local documentary about the troubling "school to prison" pipeline. He sat down with WCCO for his first local TV news...
CBS Minnesota

Recent high school grad, local filmmaker team up to create documentary exploring "school to prison" pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS -- A recent Benilde-St. Margaret High School grad is on a mission to change the future for Black youth.Emani Labon, with the help of independent filmmaker Taylour Alexandria, has spent nearly the last year examining the troubling "school to prison" pipeline and how Black youth are disproportionately treated and criminalized compared to their white counterparts."We want things to change for Black students because we care so much," Labon said."In general Black kids just don't get listened to, they don't get to say their feelings, it's just, 'you're a bad kid, you got suspended,' or 'here's the police officer,'" said...
iHeartRadio

This Is Minnesota's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
AM 1390 KRFO

This Epic Playground Is About An Hour From Owatonna

The Elm Creek Park Reserve has an awesome swimming area but I feel like the giant playground is the real star of the show! There are unique things to do for kids of all ages. The massive play structure at the top of the hill features many ladders of varying steepness along with four big tube slides.
redlakenationnews.com

Concern mounts as end nears for Canterbury Park's deal with Mdewakanton Sioux

The photo showed up in Scott Rake's Facebook feed last month, a digital relic of a day 10 years in the past. He and Jeff Hilger, a fellow racehorse owner and breeder, were celebrating a landmark event for their industry: the approval of an agreement that would nearly double purses at Canterbury Park, providing about $70 million in additional funds over the next decade.
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
point2homes.com

720 N 4th Street 306, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55401

You will love this chic condo in the 720 Lofts. This urban-industrial home checks all the boxes and then some… two bed, two bath loft, large living area with gas fireplace, private balcony, open floor-plan, poured cement floors & exposed duct work, stainless appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, heated indoor parking and storage locker. Wow! The building offers secure bike room and fitness room, On-site caretakers and management office. Association fee covers heating, air conditioning, cable TV, internet, water, and trash. Pet friendly association. Located in the heart of vibrant North Loop, one of the most popular locations in downtown Minneapolis - you are just steps to the Farmer’s Market, Target Field, many great restaurants, taprooms and boutiques plus walking/biking paths along the Mississippi River.The best of Minneapolis is at your fingertips in this amazing condo - Welcome home!
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What’s Going In the Old Toys R Us Site in Rochester

It's been vacant for nearly four years but we now know which business is going in at the former Toys R Us site in Rochester. There have been a LOT of changes in the business community here in southeast Minnesota over the past two years since we've all been dealing with the pandemic. Some changes were even happening BEFORE the pandemic, as was the case with some big-box retailers.
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
AM 1390 KRFO

Take a Family Flight on a 1928 Luxury Airliner in Rochester

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Rochester, Minnesota and you're invited for a ride aboard a flight July 14 - 17, 2022 at the Rochester International Airport. What's the Plane, It Looks Super Cool?. It's the Ford Tri-Motor, known as the first luxury airliner,...
