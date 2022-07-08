Hip-hop artist Nur-d to kick off the 30th season of Down by the Riverside

Not too long ago, I had a day as a mom where I felt completely helpless. It was almost time for "Meet the Teacher" at school and there was a day when my child seemed to be unrecognizable to me. OCD and severe anxiety were now part of our everyday life and I had absolutely no idea who I could trust or what to do next to help my child. Helpless doesn't actually even begin to describe how I felt as a mom, especially when I found out all of this was the result of a trauma that happened while at an elementary school in Rochester, Minnesota.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO