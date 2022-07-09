ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years for Federal Violations of George Floyd’s Civil Rights

By Vanguard Court Watch Interns
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, MINN – U.S. District Judge Peter Cahill Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights (human rights). The federal judge told the former police officer that what he did to Floyd was “simply...

