Saint Petersburg, FL

Top 5 Weekend Events July 8-10th

By Paradise News Team
paradisenewsfl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Tampa Bay Watch for their mid-summer community cleanups this Saturday, July 9th 9am-Noon at Grandview Park, Bartlett Park, and Coquina Key Park in St. Petersburg. This annual event is an effort to clean up after the Fourth of July celebrations. The cleanup efforts will focus along the shorelines, so please...

www.paradisenewsfl.com

thegabber.com

After 25 Years, Gulfport’s Backfin Blue Closes

After 25 years of serving seafood to downtown Gulfport, Backfin Blue Cafe officially closed on July 4. “Over the years we’ve built a family with so many people, and are extremely grateful to have done so,” Carly Russell wrote on Facebook on July 4. Russell is the daughter of Backfin Blue’s owner, Harold Russell.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Beach Mayor on SunRunner, Parking, and Florida

New England native Al Johnson has served as St. Pete Beach mayor for five years. He’s in an important position, but he’s also extremely accessible to residents. On the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Johnson holds open office hours before commission meetings. He says it’s a chance to get community ideas he can then present to commissioners in a timely manner.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
marrymetampabay.com

Vibrant, Tropical Destination Wedding | Hilton Clearwater Beach

Michelle and Heather's destination Clearwater Beach wedding featured a colorful daydream set in a tropical paradise. Inspired by their love for rainbows, the couple prioritized creating an amazing guest experience for their loved ones, while vibrancy played a central role in the design of the day. “[Our wedding inspiration was]...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

TradeWinds unveils plans for massive St. Pete Beach expansion

TradeWinds Island Resorts, the operator of the Island Grand and RumFish Beach Resort, will deliver a new upscale product along St. Pete Beach. The local resort operator has filed to construct new buildings, adding 650 guest rooms, new pools, retail and more that would allow the resort campus to attract a new demographic.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Subway Giving Away Free Sandwiches Tuesday For Two Hours

Hungry and want to save money? Well, Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches today! All you have to do is show up from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and try out their new Subway Series menu. Subway just launched their 12 new sandwiches last week and and they...
TAMPA, FL
Person
Ansel Adams
thatssotampa.com

Flipn’ Fries Factory is a new paradise for potato lovers in Wesley Chapel

The time for loaded French fry lovers has come. Flip’n Fry Factory is the newest vendor set to join KRATE at The Grove on July 13. KRATE is a collection of fabulous food, drink, and retail concepts operating out of separate shipping containers with mural art on the side. The venue is also set for live music, watch parties, and family-friendly events.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
thatssotampa.com

The Salty Donut, named a top donut shop in America, opening in Tampa

Donut mind if we do. A new donut hotspot is setting its sights on the city of Tampa, The Salty Donut. The Miami-based donut chain is a small batch, craft donut shop with shops across the country. Its chef-made specialties have included specials such as Key Lime Meringue Pie, Affogato, Peaches and Cream, and Double Chocolate Cookie.
TAMPA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Tampa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tampa, Florida

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities or an opportunity to learn more about the area’s rich history, Tampa Florida has a lot to offer. You can check out the Tampa Bay History Center, which features three floors of exhibitions covering 12,000 years of the history of the region. You’ll also find state-of-the-art theaters and an extensive map gallery. This museum is free to enter and open year-round.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Summer Book Bus Brings Free Books to Pinellas

Book lovers, be on the lookout for a big, rainbow, retro bus on the streets of Pinellas. The Summer Book Bus will be making 45 stops from Tarpon Springs to South St. Pete before July 11. The books (which are all new) are free, thanks to the Juvenile Welfare Board...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

St. Petersburg club has been training dogs for over 25 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg has been actively training pups for over 25 years. They are an all volunteer organization whose purpose is to share their knowledge and experience to help the community train their dogs. The highly active dog club trains them for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thatssotampa.com

ROOST opens its largest boutique apartment hotel in Water Street Tampa

ROOST Tampa, a new high-design extended stay concept from Method Co., is set to open in the 56 acre mixed-use Water Street Tampa neighborhood. The opening marks a series of firsts for the brand, including ROOST’s first Florida location, first co-living units and the introduction of Method Co.’s lifestyle services. It’s another addition to the sensational portfolio of offerings in Water Street. Just check out Chill Bros Ice Cream, or the upcoming Pearl Restaurant, shop at Greenwise or look back on the wild felt art grocery store that popped up in the neighborhood for reference. Illuminated art installations, and a multimedia VR mural, have also called Water Street home.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

20 Tampa Bay hotels and resorts offering beach and poolside day passes for locals

Gone are the days of sneaking past the front desk to use a hotel’s pool for the day, but we’re here to tell you, you’ve got options. Tampa Bay was recently ranked among the best areas for "pool lovers," and for good reason, we have a ton of places to cannonball! But not all pools are equal, and not all resorts and hotels allow non-guests to splash around for the day.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Reba McEntire will make tour stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Country Music star Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour stop in Tampa. REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT is coming to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said...
TAMPA, FL

