ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Girl Gets Free Ear Surgery From Beverly Hills Doctor After Being Denied Entrance to Store Over Mask Policy

californiapublic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 9-year-old girl from New York once denied entrance to a store over the mask she was wearing during the pandemic received a generous gift of free ear surgery Friday in Beverly Hills after the doctor heard her story. One year ago, Alexis LaGrega was denied entrance to a...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 9

hazel patriot
2d ago

The store who denied this child entrance should be ashamed! She couldn't physically wear a normal mask, but was still wearing a face covering🤨 Sounds like discrimination

Reply
7
Steve Carter
2d ago

mask don't work this is another another democratic power Trip to control the people and there was sure a lot of lap dogs out there who believe this

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

Girl Denied Entrance to Disney Store Receives Gift

Last year, 9 year old Alexis LaGrega from New York was refused entry into a Staten Island Disney Store. This year, she received a gift she never expected!. In 2021 Alexis and her mother wanted to go shopping in a local Disney Store when employees denied them entrance. The girl was wearing a neck gaiter which employees informed the pair was not an acceptable face covering. Alexis’ mother tried to explain that Alexis was born with a congenital deformity called Microtia, and did not have a fully formed right ear, leaving her unable to wear a mask with ear loops. In a statement to local news station PIXII, Holly LaGrega, Alexis’s mother, said “Even after I pointed it out and explained, it was like they could care less what I said. They just kept saying store policy is she has to have a mask on with ear loops,”
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Health
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconstructive Surgery#The Mask#Walt Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy