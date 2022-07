Promising to meet demands, ERCOT has asked residents to consider conserving their usage between 2pm and 8pm to prevent rolling blackouts. Texas, opting to maintain their own power grid, faces many of the challenges similar to larger states such as California but without the added benefit of a safety net of being connected to the national grid should demand exceed production. The last time this request to conserve electricity usage was made in May 2022, prices were as high as $4000 a megawatt hour when six generators failed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO