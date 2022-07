Thanks to this water donation from Anheuser-Busch, Fabiano Brothers and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we have the resources to keep our firefighters hydrated and ready to respond. Genesee Township Fire Departments recently received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch, to help provide critical hydration to it’s responders during this year’s wildfire season. On July 8, 2022, Fabiano Brothers, a local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, dropped off a pallet of water to the departments to help support it’s wildfire and large incident response needs. Maintaining firefighters’ hydration during long incidents or disasters such as wildfires is a major safety concern for many departments.

GENESEE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO