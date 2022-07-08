ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ATH Eugene Wilson III commits to Florida

By Neil Shulman
inallkindsofweather.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Napier and the Florida Gators continue to absolutely clean up on the recruiting trail, with Eugene Wilson III becoming the latest piece of data to back that statement up. Eugene Wilson III , a consensus four-star ATH from Tampa’s Gaither High School, committed to Florida on Friday afternoon....

inallkindsofweather.com



 

tampabeacon.com

Next steps revealed for USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium

TAMPA — USF explained the next steps in its plan to build an on-campus football stadium July 6 to a standing-room-only crowd of architecture and construction firms. Those firms have until Friday afternoon to submit formal, written questions about the 35,000-seat stadium the Bulls intend to build just north of the current football practice fields. Proposals are due on July 22.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery?

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery? Asking for a friend. Another Pasco County resident hit it big from the most expensive Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. 40-year-old Howard Creps of Land O’ Lakes won $1 million from the “500X The Cash” Florida Lottery scratch-off game. He...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Tampa’s getting a brand new cat cafe, Poor Porker closing in Lakeland, plus extra native foodie information | Openings & Closings | Tampa

South Tampa’s soon-to-open “Cats & Caffeine” is a lounge and cafe with a trigger. The Poor Porker Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet repair whilst you can—as a result of Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will quickly shut its doorways. “We’re each proud and saddened to announce that, efficient July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will probably be closing its doorways completely to make means for the following era of meals, artwork, retail, and leisure at 801 East Essential Avenue – Unfiltered Lakeland,” a current publish from the house’s Fb reads. The final day to expertise this Lakeland hotspot will probably be Sunday, July 3, as The Poor Porker will host its remaining get together, which coincides with the town’s “Purple, White, and Kaboom” celebration. Unfiltered Lakeland, —a multi-faceted retail house that companions with native artists, companies and restaurateurs— will open out of the identical house someday quickly.
TAMPA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Tampa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tampa, Florida

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities or an opportunity to learn more about the area’s rich history, Tampa Florida has a lot to offer. You can check out the Tampa Bay History Center, which features three floors of exhibitions covering 12,000 years of the history of the region. You’ll also find state-of-the-art theaters and an extensive map gallery. This museum is free to enter and open year-round.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Doechii Is The Hot One Now From Tampa

Tampa music scene is in a good place right now. Give people their flowers on the way up too, an that is what we need to do with this Tampa artist. Doechii is with the class of artist for this year XXL Freshman Class 2022. She is an artist that knows what she wants and grabbing the attention of a lot other artist in the game.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Big mangrove snapper are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says there are more big mangrove snapper in Tampa Bay than he’s ever seen. Fish to 18 inches, which fall into the offshore category, have been around the bay reefs, rocks, bridge pilings and other structure. The Gandy Bridge has been particularly good. The cobia have been under the bridge, so he’s been fishing for them with large, live pinfish. On a recent trip, he had a 4-inch pinfish on a 5/0 hook in the water when a jumbo snapper came off the bottom and grabbed it. Typically, he’s been baiting the snapper with half-dollar-sized pinfish. Shrimp will work as well. He’s gone down to 20-pound mono leader and a #2 hook in the very clear water to draw more strikes. Capt. Chuck also is seeing large tarpon under the bridge. Snook and redfish action can be slow in the heat of the day, as the fish are retreating into the mangroves for shade. He’s logged water temperatures on the flats as high as 93 degrees. Mackerel are schooling in open waters.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Girls Twerk On Top Of Cop Car In Tampa

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 12: Orlando police officers seen outside of Pulse nightclub after a fatal shooting and hostage situation on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspect was shot and killed by police after 20 people died and 42 were injured. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Fans react...
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Family gets duty gear returned from TPD officer killed in 1965

TAMPA — The family of a former Tampa Police Department officer killed in the line of duty nearly six decades ago received an unexpected gift earlier this month. TPD officer William Krikava’s end of watch came when responding to a burglary in progress on New Year’s Day of 1965. According to the Tampa Police Memorial website, Krikava was shot six times by one of two suspects shoplifting clothes. The male suspect who fired the shots was eventually convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Prior to that conviction, the suspect was granted a change of venue and tried in Duval County instead of Hillsborough.
TAMPA, FL

