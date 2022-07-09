ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Harvey Shows Off His Fashion Drip While Vacationing In Paris

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago
Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.

Steve Harvey is still showing off his effortless style while vacationing in Paris and took to Instagram today to share another fashionable look!

Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG Reel of himself looking rather dapper in a Casablanca ensemble that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning outfit featured a red and white trench coat which Steve paired with a white collared shirt and black slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff in the popular European city.

“CASABLANCA Styled by @elly30,” he captioned the short video. Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the first time that Steve stepped out looking fly while in Paris. Earlier this week, Steve and his wife Marjorie looked too cool donning Fendi fits with Marjorie opting for an all-white Fendi suit featuring a matching blazer and slacks combo while Steve wore an all brown look featuring a suit jacket, matching slacks and a brown button up shirt.

Check out their fly looks below.

We’re just loving Steve’s style lately! What do you think about the comedian’s look?

Steve Harvey Shows Off His Fashion Drip While Vacationing In Paris was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
101.1. The Wiz

Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Her Latest IG Reel

Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest fashionable ensemble in an IG Reel and her look is absolutely everything!. Taking to the platform, the beauty posted a video of herself donning a black blazer mini dress and gold pointed toe heels. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a loose pony tail to show off her gorgeous face. In the video, the wife and mother is shown strutting her stuff and walking toward her hubby, Steve Harvey, who looked just as dapper, donned a black and gold suit to match his wife’s fly. The couple looked as dashing as ever while spending time in Paris and putting their love on full display.
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell, 52, Shares Rare Photo With Daughter, 1, As They Enjoy A Walk In The Park: Photos

The iconic model Naomi Campbell shared an adorable photo of her and her baby daughter on June 12. In the sentimental Instagram post, she is seen holding hands with her offspring in casual attire while they took a stroll on a sunny day. “My Love, My heartbeat First Steps walking” she affectionately captioned, followed by three loving heart emojis. Looks like Naomi is a great mom!
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
Black Enterprise

Daddy’s Girl But Watch the Curls! Blue Ivy Carter Warns Dad Jay-Z From Messing Up Her Curly ‘Do

For 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, not even her billionaire hip-hop mogul of a father is exempt from potentially messing up a cute curly do. Newsweek reported that rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z and his daughter attended an NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Blue Ivy, adorably resembling her mother, singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, sat courtside with her dad wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket before being caught on camera during a loving father-daughter moment.
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
