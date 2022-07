William Kent Glanville January 23, 1947 ~ June 1, 2022. Born January 23, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to William Harrison and Bonita Faye Clark and raised in Ogden. His parents divorced when he was a toddler, and grandma met and married the man who would raise dad as his own son, Claude Glanville. Claude formally adopted Kent when dad was in first grade, and from that time on he was known as Kent Glanville. His youth was spent growing up on Monroe Avenue, playing baseball at the park close to his home. Dad was an excellent ball player; his position was catcher and with his small stature and fast legs he was a natural! He attended Ogden High School, participating on the baseball team and earned a letterman sweater for his athletic ability on the team. He graduated from OHS in 1965.

