Monmouth County, NJ

NY Waterway Intends to File Lawsuit Over Belford Ferry Decision

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter loosing a bid to ferry commuters to from Belford to New York City NY Waterway officials said Thursday they plan to fight the...

CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. residents killed in I-80 van crash in Pa.

The driver of a van involved in a crash that killed three people including two New Jersey residents early Monday on Interstate 80 East in Carbon County is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash involving the passenger van and a tractor-trailer happened...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
