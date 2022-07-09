ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

15 years to life for El Dorado County stepmom in death of malnourished Placerville boy

By Rosalio Ahumada
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsay Marie Piper on Friday was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for her role in the death of her stepson, 11-year-old Roman Lopez, whose body was found in the basement of his family’s Placerville home, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Roman...

