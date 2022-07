Joanne and Karl Metcalf were stranded in the Upper Peninsula wilderness for 15 hours before they were rescued by border patrol agents on June 30. The married couple from Davidson, Michigan was vacationing in the U.P. to celebrate their sixth anniversary when things took a dangerous turn. The retired couple try to vacation in the U.P. every year because of their love of nature and the outdoors.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO