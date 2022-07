(July 8, 2022) What will you do now? That’s a question many people would like to ask those who win prizes playing the Tennessee Education Lottery’s many games. The answer was easy for Clay Gill of Murfreesboro, who won $20,000 playing the Lottery’s Triple 333 instant game. “I’m headed to the beach!” he said when asked the popular question. “I’m going to play golf, fish and have a good time.”

