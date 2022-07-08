ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Fleas from common rodent species are an unlikely source of plague (Yersinia pestis) in managed forests of northwestern Oregon, USA

By Authors:
researchgate.net
 4 days ago

Anthropogenic environmental change can alter the susceptibility of wildlife hosts to pathogens and provide an opportunity...

www.researchgate.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Biblical’ swarms of giant Mormon crickets destroying crops in US West

Farmers in the American West are battling outbreaks of Mormon crickets — insects that can grow almost three inches (8cm) in length.In the past few years the crickets, in addition to grasshoppers, have destroyed swathes of crops as officials spend millions trying to control the swarms, according to the Associated Press.The climate crisis may be partly to blame. The insects prefer both hotter temperatures and droughts — conditions that are linked to global heating.These outbreaks can be extraordinary, as the species often travels in groups of millions or billions of individual insects, says the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).One...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Wild Cat species reappears after supposedly being extinct for 50 years

Its last sighting was in 1974. In Turkey, the Anatolian leopard, a cat species believed to be extinct, has been spotted in the country for the first time in about 50 years. The Anatolian leopard is also known as the Persian leopard, Caucasian leopard, or Panthera pardus tulliana. The Anatolian...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
ohmymag.co.uk

Ten rare wildcat kittens that are 'functionally extinct' born in Scotland

Ten rarewildcat kittens have been born in Scotland and could be the first of their kind to be released into the wild. According to Saving Wildcats, wildcats are 'our rarest and most threatened mammal.' Also known as highland tigers, they were once widespread, but numbers have dropped drastically since the 19th century and they are now 'on the brink of extinction in Scotland.'
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plague#Species#Fleas#Yersinia Pestis#Anthropogenic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

"Swarms of Biblical Proportions" Ravaged Crops in the American West

Swarms of cannibalistic insects wreaking havoc on crops across the West. They resemble giant grasshoppers, and the harsh heat and arid conditions only serve to boost their numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to deal with the ensuing mess. Insect Outbreak. Farmers in the Western part of the United States are...
AGRICULTURE
Anita Durairaj

This rare, giant butterfly is one of the most poisonous on Earth

Papilio antimachusPhoto by Luis Miguel Bugallo Sánchez (Lmbuga Commons)(Lmbuga Galipedia); CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Giant African Swallowtail (Papilio antimachus) is a species of giant butterfly in the family of swallowtail butterflies. As a giant butterfly, Papilio antimachus belongs to the family Papilionidae and has a wingspan of between 7.1 and 9.1 inches. It is not unusual to see wings that can measure 10 inches or more from tip to tip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy