ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, WI

Darlington police searching for missing man

By Logan Reigstad
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are searching for a missing man. John E. Larson’s family reported...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Semi With Oversized Manufactured Home Strikes Guardrail

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is reporting details of an accident near Dickeyville involving a semi pulling an oversized manufactured home on Friday. The accident happened near the bridge on Highway 35/61 just before 7:30am. A semi driven by 33 year old James Spearman of Kirbyville, Texas was traveling south towing an oversized manufactured home when a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line into his lane forcing him to swerve to avoid a collision. Spearman’s semi and the manufactured home struck the guardrail on the side of the roadway causing extensive damage to the guardrail. The home had moderate damage as well. Spearman was able to drive the semi from the scene to a safe location at the top of the hill. The semi had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. The Grant County Highway Department assisted at the scene.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Lancaster Woman Arrested By Dubuque Police

A woman from Lancaster was arrested by Dubuque Police Friday. 33 year old Brittani Stoney of Lancaster was arrested Friday afternoon around 2pm at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging forgery and on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
LANCASTER, WI
x1071.com

East Dubuque Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash With Deer

Authorities say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with a deer Saturday near Dubuque. 61 year old Christopher Lonergan of East Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Lonergan was operating a motorcycle south on Highway 52/Southwest Arterial at about 6:30pm Saturday when a deer entered the roadway and struck his motorcycle. A report indicates that Lonergan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced For Intentionally Crashing His Vehicle

A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two days in jail and two years of informal probation after a woman reported he intentionally crashed into a vehicle while she was inside it. 29 year old William Davis IV of Dubuque was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of operating while intoxicated and domestic assault. In a report, police responded to Davis’ residence on April 7th after a crash was reported involving Davis’ vehicle and the vehicle of 29 year old Brooke Kroeger. Davis and Kroeger were in a relationship and lived together. Kroeger told police that she and Davis had been arguing and Davis smashed a computer monitor outside a vehicle after she had gotten inside the vehicle. Davis then backed up his vehicle and drove by her and struck her vehicle while she was seated inside, which she believed was intentional. Davis told officers he had been drinking that night but denied driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.196% more than twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Darlington, WI
Darlington, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Madison police searching for man who robbed bicyclist at gunpoint

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said robbed a bicyclist at gunpoint. Officials said the incident occurred at around 10:22 p.m. Saturday. A man was riding his bicycle on the bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive when a masked man stepped in front of him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the bike.
x1071.com

Dane County Sheriff’s Office says missing veteran found safe

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a military veteran last seen Saturday was found safe Sunday. Officials said John England, 60, told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him and hasn’t been heard from since. On Sunday, officials said England...
x1071.com

Suspicious Package Found Near Mount Hope

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a suspicious package found on County Road J near Mount Hope Sunday just before 5pm. The package warranted concern and the roadway was blocked off to safe guard motorists. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was brought to the scene and conducted an analysis of the device. After not being able to identify the device, it was determined by the Unit that they would disrupt the device in place. The device was then determined to be a homemade lithium ion battery. The Dane County EOD and Bloomington Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. The roadway was opened back up just after 10:00 pm.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Not living in fear, carrying on in wake of Highland Park shooting

MADISON, Wis. – People in Madison are making a point to not live in fear as thousands make their way downtown Saturday for the annual Art Fair on the Square and the weekly Dane County Farmers Market Saturday. Those crowds formed less than a week after a mass shooting...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rewritten
x1071.com

Man Gets Prison Time For Burglarizing Church

A man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for burglarizing a Jo Daviess County church. 57 year old John Cook Jr. of Lacon, was sentenced in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to felony burglary of a house of worship. Cook’s prison term will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. According to a report, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to St. Mary’s Church in Elizabeth on January 27th after receiving a report of a man who drove past the church multiples times, then parked, checked all the church doors and entered the church. Deputies eventually located Cook near his vehicle and reported that he had multiple $1 bills in his pockets, a ring of keys in his pocket, a screwdriver in his right sock and two metal forceps in his left sock. The church’s pastor reported forced entry into the church as well as into the burning votive candle display lockbox, with the money inside missing.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Two People Arrested on Assault Charges

The Dubuque Police Department arrested two people on assault charges Saturday night. 27 year old Cody Dole and 55 year old Malisa Little, both of Dubuque, were arrested Saturday on charges of domestic assault. A report says Dole and Little both assaulted 47 year old William Little Jr. of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Mineral Point Man Arrested For 4th OWI

A man from Mineral Point is facing his 4th OWI charge after a crash on Sunday. Iowa County authorities received a report of a minor two vehicle crash on Wildcat Road near County Line Road in Mifflin Township just after 5pm Sunday. Multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. A report says 34 year old Dustin Baker of Mineral Point was arrested for OWI-4th offense, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Baker was taken to the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville where he was booked and remains in custody.
MINERAL POINT, WI
x1071.com

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County walk for a cause

MADISON, Wis. — A long day on their feet was worth it for members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County. The group held a walk Saturday to raise money for their future. The event included a one-mile Black history walk through downtown Madison and a stop at each Boys and Girls Club site in the county.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
x1071.com

Bridge Resurfacing To Close Highway B Thursday and Friday

Some bridge re-surfacing work will be done in Grant County Thursday and Friday. The County Highway B bridge over the Little Platte River, west of Platteville, will be closed Thursday and Friday for bridge deck re-surfacing. Please use an alternate route as traffic will not be allowed across the bridge. County Highway B should reopen to traffic by Friday afternoon.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

One Lane Of Traffic On Eastside Road On Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Northside of Eastside Road in Platteville will be closed to one traffic lane for the ongoing land development next to Southwest Health. Follow the road-closed signs and plan to alter your drive for the construction, using an alternative route on Highways 80 and 81.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Highway 80 Between Cuba City and Platteville Closed

Starting today (Monday) through Thursday, road crews will be replacing culverts on Highway 80 North to Platteville. Highway 80 will be closed North of Highway 81, which is the Darlington turnoff, to the Highway 151 overpass. The reroute for people traveling north or south to or from Cuba City and Platteville is County D through Big Patch and Georgetown and County H.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Gas prices in Wisconsin continue to tumble, still well above last year

MADISON, Wis. — The pain at the pump continues to feel a little less painful. The average price of gas in Wisconsin fell once again on Monday, down from about $4.604 per gallon for regular gas last week to $4.451, according to AAA. That’s a significant decrease from last month when the state saw a record high of $4.923 per gallon on June 12.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Beyond Beautiful hosts summer celebration

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy held a summer celebration Saturday to inspire young girls. The celebration was part of the academy’s summer program. Public health officials and doctors are bought in to support girls in need. The goal is to remind young girls that beauty...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Former Lancaster Public Defender New Iowa County District Attorney

A southwest Wisconsin native has been named the new district attorney for Iowa County. According to Governor Tony Evers’ office, Zachary Leigh was appointed to fill the position, serving the remainder of an unexpired term that ends January 2025. Leigh will replace Matthew Allen, who was elected to Iowa County Circuit Court. Since earning his law degree in 2014, Leigh has been an attorney with the state public defender’s office in both La Crosse and Lancaster. He also helped create treatment courts in both Vernon and Crawford counties and currently is a member of the Iowa County OWI and drug treatment court.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Festival of Speed brings bicycle racing to Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Those looking for fast-paced bicycle racing did not have to turn to Europe on Saturday. Instead of the Tour de France, sport-lovers took in bicycle racing in Fitchburg at the Festival of Speed. The cycling state championship pitting some of the best cyclists in the Dairyland against each other.
FITCHBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy