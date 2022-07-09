Darlington police searching for missing man

A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two days in jail and two years of informal probation after a woman reported he intentionally crashed into a vehicle while she was inside it. 29 year old William Davis IV of Dubuque was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of operating while intoxicated and domestic assault. In a report, police responded to Davis’ residence on April 7th after a crash was reported involving Davis’ vehicle and the vehicle of 29 year old Brooke Kroeger. Davis and Kroeger were in a relationship and lived together. Kroeger told police that she and Davis had been arguing and Davis smashed a computer monitor outside a vehicle after she had gotten inside the vehicle. Davis then backed up his vehicle and drove by her and struck her vehicle while she was seated inside, which she believed was intentional. Davis told officers he had been drinking that night but denied driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.196% more than twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO