Beanstock 2022, a music festival to raise awareness and funds for mental health support for youth, will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, 2022, in Orleans. In 1995, Paul Edward “Beanie” Shelton dreamed of creating an event that would bring the small community of Orleans, IN, together to raise funds for a local charity. Shelton pulled together family and friends and held the original Beanstock on July 15, 1995. The community gathered for live music, food, and fun, and those in attendance recall that Beanstock 1995 was “a wonderful day.”

