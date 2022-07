The Flash star Ezra Miller has been accused of housing a family with three young children in an unsafe environment. The news was broken in a report by Rolling Stone on Thursday, with the publication alleging that Miller is hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at their 96-acre farm in Stamford, Vermont. The report alleges that Miller's property, which the family has been staying at since mid-April has "unattended guns strewn around the home," as well as "frequent and heavy" use of marijuana in front of the children.

STAMFORD, VT ・ 18 DAYS AGO