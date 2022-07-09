ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Matt Cyphert and Ritz Capture $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby at Lamplight Summertime I

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne, Ill. – July 8, 2022 – The first week of the Lamplight Summertime Series at HITS Chicago is underway at Lamplight Equestrian Center, where riders showcased their skills in two rings during Friday’s $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby. Both the first and second rounds of competition utilized the two connected...

letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral set for Highland Park mass shooting victim Irina McCarthy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will take place Tuesday for a mother killed during the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Irina McCarthy and her husband, Kevin, were shot and killed last Monday right in front of their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was left an orphan.Now a funeral is set for Irina on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest in a private service.And as we mourn those who were lost, survivors from the Highland Park mass shooting are mourning both the victims and their sense of safety forever shattered.Three recent Highland Park High School graduates who were there shared how anxiety...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea reacts to off-duty cop shot in Beverly neighborhood

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss news of Danny Golden, the off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot during an altercation on the South Side. Officer Goldman is now paralyzed and receiving treatment at Christ Hospital. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Why so many mass shooters are angry young men

Dr. Peter Langman, an expert on the psychology of school shooters and perpetrators of mass violence, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why most profiles of mass shooters in America tend to be angry young men. Dr. Langman is also author of the book, Warning Signs: Identifying School Shooters Before They Strike. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boys charged in Lincoln Park carjacking

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in a carjacking Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The boys, ages 14 and 17, are accused of taking a car from a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said. The pair was arrested hours later...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Family: Off-duty officer shot in Beverly bar is paralyzed

CHICAGO — The family of an off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot in a bar in the Beverly neighborhood over the weekend said he is now paralyzed from the waist down. Officer Dan Golden was shot in the back early Saturday morning at Sean’s Rhino Bar, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue at […]
CHICAGO, IL

