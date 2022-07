Photo : Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is taking a break from his tour to focus on his mental health.

On Friday, Shawn announced in an Instagram post that he is pushing back the dates of his upcoming shows for his Wonder world tour.

He was set to continue his tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday. The final show he postponed in Uncasville, Connecticut, was scheduled for July 29.

We love you Shawn! Proud of you for taking care of yourself!