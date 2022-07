It seems like yesterday, Bob Seger sings on “Against The Wind,” but it was long ago. Seger’s 1980 song—from the album of the same name—is one of his most popular tunes, and for good reason too. It’s an unoffensive, almost hypnotic mid-tempo ballad with a lyricism that inspired the next generation of singer/songwriters. (Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks, and The Highwaymen all did their own cover of the song.) But what is Seger talking about in “Against The Wind”? What happened long ago and why is he running against the wind?

