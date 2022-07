(Eaton, OH)--Movies will be coming to Eaton next month. Eaton, and all of Preble County for that matter, is without a single operating movie theater. But that changes when Star Theatre at Eagles Point opens. It’s located on North Barron Street in what was once Eaton High School. The venue will also host other performances. An exact opening date has not been set. (Photo from City of Eaton's Facebook page).

EATON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO