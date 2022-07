Hallelujah for general managers and front offices everywhere: The salary cap is going up by $1 million for the 2022-23 season, marking the first increase in three years. However, that extra million obviously won't solve every team's problems. Free agents who are eligible for a decent price tag will be just as important as ever, with bonus points going to those who can outplay an already reasonable contract.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO