Sri Lanka imposes curfew as cops fire tear gas at protesters

The Hill
 3 days ago
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital and surrounding areas on Friday, a day before a planned protest demanding the resignations of the country’s president and prime minister because of the economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential goods and disrupted people’s livelihoods.

Hours before the curfew announcement, police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesting students wearing black clothes, holding black flags, shouting anti-government slogans and carrying banners saying “Enough — now go.”

The protesters and other critics have said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the economic crisis, the worst since the country’s independence in 1948. They also blame Ranil Wickremesinghe, who became prime minister two months ago, for not delivering on promises to end the shortages.

Civic and opposition activists have announced that thousands more protesters will gather in Colombo on Saturday. But the police announcement of the curfew said it took effect at 9 p.m. and will last until further notice in Colombo and its suburbs.

The curfew announcement drew criticism from government opponents and the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, which said the “curfew is blatantly illegal and a violation of the fundamental rights.”

The bar association statement asked police to immediately withdraw what the association called an “illegal order” imposing the curfew.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa called the curfew“a fraud.”

“Get on to the streets tomorrow. Defy the dictatorship and join with the people to make democracy victorious. Yes we can,” he said in a tweet.

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, asked people to protest peacefully and asked the military and police “to grant peaceful protestors the space and security to do so.”

“Chaos & force will not fix the economy or bring the political stability that Sri Lankans need right now,” Chung said in a tweet.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repayments of $7 billion in foreign debt due this year. It must pay back more than $5 billion annually until 2026. Its foreign reserves are nearly wiped out and it is unable to import food, fuel, cookng gas and medicine.

A lack of fuel to run power stations has resulted in extended daily power cuts. People must stand in lines for hours to buy fuel and gas. The country has survived mostly on credit lines extended by neighboring India to buy fuel and other essentials.

Because of the economic crisis, inflation has spiked and prices of essentials have soared, dealing a severe blow to poor and vulnerable groups.

Due to the fuel and power shortages, schools have been shut for weeks and the government has asked state employees other than those in essential services to work from home.

The country is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout package, but Wickremesinghe said this week that the negotiations are difficult because Sri Lanka is effectively bankrupt. He earlier said the country’s economy had “collapsed.”

The economic crisis has triggered a political upheaval, with widespread anti-government protests. Protesters have blocked main roads to demand fuel, and people in some areas have fought over limited stocks.

In Colombo, protesters have occupied the entrance to the president’s office for nearly three months to demand his resignation. They accuse him and his powerful family, which includes several siblings who until recently held Cabinet positions, of precipitating the crisis through corruption and misrule.

Months of protests have nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

One of Rajapaksa’s brothers resigned as prime minister last month, and two other brothers and a nephew quit their Cabinet posts earlier.

President Rajapaksa has admitted he did not take steps to head off the economic collapse early enough, but has refused to leave office. It is nearly impossible to oust presidents under the constitution unless they resign on their own.

The Independent

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters storm his residence, report says

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled after anti-government protesters stormed his residence on Saturday and ransacked the palace.A huge number of protesters surrounded his residence after thousands of people gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the capital Colombo amid the country’s unabated economic crisis.Mr Rajapaksa was escorted from his official premises on Friday, two defence ministry officials said, citing his concerns to his security ahead of the planned protests.In dramatic footage played by a private broadcaster, Sirasa TV, a large crowd was seen forcing its entry into the once tightly-guarded residence of the country’s highest-level...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Sri Lankan president to resign as protesters storm his home, set it on fire

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka has announced he will resign Wednesday, per the parliamentary speaker. Rajapaksa's resignation was met with fireworks displays in the country's capital of Colombo after protesters stormed the presidential residence and also set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's home Saturday. Neither Rajapaksa nor Wickremesinghe was at home during the time of the attacks.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Sri Lankan protesters swim in president’s pool after storming official residence

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence this morning during an anti-governmental march.The island of 22 million is suffering under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging the country into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades. Scores of protesters jump into the president's swimming pool after storming his house, while others roamed across the overlooking balcony.Rajapaksa is thought to have been removed from the official premises on Friday over safety concerns.Sign up for our newsletters here. Read More Alastair Campbell storms off Piers Morgan interview to go watch SherwoodSri Lankan president flees as protesters surround his residence, report saysSri Lanka extends school shutdown with country on brink of running out of fuel
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Sri Lankans storm president's house, office in biggest rally

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lankan protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office on Saturday as tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Colombo in the biggest demonstration yet to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation’s worst economic crisis.
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Sri Lanka Leader Flees As Protesters Storm Home

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence on Saturday shortly before protesters, angered by an unprecedented economic crisis, stormed and overran the compound. Huge crowds had surrounded the leader's home to demand his resignation, blaming government mismanagement for the painful downturn. As protesters surged at the gates of...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Sri Lankan police impose curfew ahead of planned protest

Police imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital and surrounding areas on Friday, a day before a planned protest demanding the country’s president and prime minister resign over an economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential supplies and disrupted people’s livelihoods. Critics say President Gotabaya...
PROTESTS
BBC

Sri Lanka: Protesters 'will occupy palace until leaders go'

Protesters have said they will continue to occupy the Sri Lankan presidential and prime ministerial residences until both leaders officially resign. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would step down on 13 July, according to an announcement made by the parliament's speaker on Saturday. But the president has not been seen...
ADVOCACY
HuffPost

Sri Lanka President, Prime Minister To Resign Amid Civil Unrest

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign as of Wednesday. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised statement Saturday that he informed Rajapaksa of a decision taken at a meeting of Parliamentary party leaders requesting he leave office, and he agreed.
INDIA
