Fortis, Inc.

Prev. Close $15.30 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $4.34 - $17.50 Avg. Daily Vol. 13,571,979. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Recent Community Commentary. Read the most recent pitches from players about VERU. Leaderboard. Find the members with the highest scoring picks...
Digital Realty has given investors a raise every year since its IPO. Agree Realty is a high-performing retail REIT with a nationwide portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
In the years since the financial crisis, Bank of America has been one of the most impressive turnaround stories in the financial sector. Investors who bought shares in 2009 have been handsomely rewarded. With shares 40% off their recent highs, could Bank of America be a bargain stock once again?
Intel's leadership in the computer chip industry should pay dividends, literally. T. Rowe Price should ride the market higher for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Brookfield Renewable is a great way to profit from the shift to renewable energy sources. Johnson & Johnson is poised to deliver stronger growth with the pending spin-off of its consumer health unit. AbbVie won't be derailed by the U.S. loss of exclusivity of its top-selling drug, Humira. You’re reading...
The stock has lost more than half of its value since April, due to slowing sales and the company scrapping plans to sell itself. Weak sales trends will likely lead to severe margin erosion in 2022. Management has a solid long-term growth plan, making Kohl's stock look like a steal...
SeaSpine is super cheap with a price-to-sales ratio approaching one. Recursion Pharma is using AI software to radically change how scientists discover drugs. Cancer specialist Agenus might go up 900% from current levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Investors love dividend stocks. They not only provide dependable income, but they also give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio includes both dividend income and stock appreciation.
Snowflake is providing essential services, and its stock offers big upside. Chevron stock has a 4% dividend yield and plenty of growth opportunities. Bank of America looks well positioned for the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Reliable dividend payers are a great way to make passive income. Dividend growth can make up for investing with a smaller principal. Your passive income investments should be diversified to lower your risk exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Williams and ONEOK significantly outperformed the market over a period of two decades. Energy Transfer has posted strong growth, but some key concerns remain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities specializes in building lab spaces. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Increasing spending on cloud services is a long-term trend that isn't even close to getting derailed. Veeva Systems is the leading provider of specialized cloud services for the biopharmaceutical industry. DigitalOcean is rapidly becoming the go-to cloud service provider for individuals and smaller businesses that want a simple way to...
Consolidated Edison is one of America's largest utilities and the oldest stock on the NYSE. Essex Property Trust is a West Coast owner of upscale apartments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Buffett identified two characteristics of inflation-resistant businesses in a letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders written 40 years ago. Berkshire's recent purchases reflect one stock that meets both of Buffett's criteria. There are other stocks that check off the boxes as well, including a top infrastructure stock. You’re reading a free...
The growing concerns over a potential recession due to tighter monetary policy to tame the high inflation have kept the stock market under immense pressure lately. Given this volatile backdrop, we think it could be wise to buy and hold high-yield dividend stocks Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), MetLife, Inc. (MET), and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) for a stable income flow. Read more….
Bear markets are a normal part of investing and present great opportunities for those with a long-term mentality. Visa, PayPal, and U.S. Bancorp are three stellar companies that you’ll be glad to own when the next bull market begins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Comments / 0