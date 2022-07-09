ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

Outstanding Science Grads Recognized at Higher Ed Reception

caldwell.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanid Shrestha ‘22 (front left) being recognized by MaryAlice Breuninger of ICUNJ as an outstanding science student. Caldwell University’s recent graduate Shanid Shrestha ‘22 was recognized as an outstanding science student at the Independent Colleges and Universities of New Jersey (ICUNJ) Presidents Networking Reception on June 14. Shrestha, who earned a...

www.caldwell.edu

caldwell.edu

Caldwell Receives Prestigious National Endowment for the Humanities Award

Congratulations to Jennifer Noonan, Rosa Sánchez, Domenic Maffei, Pat Levins, and the rest of their team for receiving a National Endowment for the Humanities planning grant. The award will be used to create a minor in social justice which will include a main survey course, team taught interdisciplinary courses, and an experiential learning component. Well done all!
