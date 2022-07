NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has been diagnosed with torn knee ligaments that will keep him out indefinitely, the club said Tuesday. The injury to the 6-foot-6 forward from Ohio State occurred in the third quarter of a Summer League game in Las Vegas on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Subsequent imaging confirmed that Liddell has a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Drafted 41st overall, Liddell averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Buckeyes last season.

