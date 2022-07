A true son of Irvington has departed this life, the village where he grew up and the Police Department he served for 20 years. Detective Dave Walsh, son of a New York City cop by the same name who, with his wife Ann, ran Becker’s Stationery Store on Main Street for years following his retirement, lost a battle with one of cancer’s most virulent forms, a glioblastoma brain tumor, on Friday, July 8th at the Calvary Hospital hospice where he had only recently been transferred. It had been little more than a year since his diagnosis.

IRVINGTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO