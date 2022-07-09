ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

Why I Favor a Forensic Audit

By Julie Akins
theashlandchronicle.com
 4 days ago

At the July 5th Ashland City Council meeting the use of the term “forensic audit” was used several times. I suggested it might be a good idea to conduct an audit in a string of conversation on social media and an explanation was demanded. My sentence became an unexpected agenda item....

Council Refers Supervision of APRD Employees to the Voters

In an unusual five to one vote on July 5, the Ashland City Council agreed to place a measure on the ballot this November. Councilor Steffani Seffinger was the lone dissenting vote. Resolution 2022-21 instructs the city recorder to deliver the ballot item described below to Jackson County elections officials.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
FAPOS Ends Initiative Attempt and Petition Drive

In an email to The Mayor and the City Council Sunday, the Friends of Ashland Parks & Open Space (formerly Friends of Ashland Parks, Trails & Open Space) announced that they were suspending their attempt to gather enough signatures to put PET-01 on the ballot this November. They also requested that the Council no longer consider placing the initiative on the ballot by resolution, as they feared it would confuse voters to be faced with competing ballot measures.
ASHLAND, OR
Grants Pass narrowly approves $1 million grant for homeless campground

The mayor of Grants Pass broke a 4-4 tie on the city council Wednesday over a grant to AllCare Community Foundation for the construction of a new urban campground. The decision comes two years after a U.S. District Court found the city’s anti-camping ordinance was unconstitutional, in part because it had no low-barrier shelters.
GRANTS PASS, OR
TILLER RANGER DISTRICT OPERATIONS TO MOVE TO CANYONVILLE

Tiller Ranger District operations will move to Canyonville in the next few years. A release from the Umpqua National Forest said results from a Project Preliminary Assessment evaluated several options for locations and Canyonville was selected after weighing all options. Chris Bentley of the UNF said the selection was based on a number of criteria:
CANYONVILLE, OR
Price of garbage collection going up in parts of Klamath County

Republic Services proposed a 10% price increase to the solid waste collection services that it offers to residents in North Klamath County in a meeting with the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 6. If approved as proposed, the increase will take effect Sept. 1. Solid Waste Manager...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
BLM removes 3,340 pounds of trash from public lands

Last month, six Bureau of Land Management (BLM) employees from the Klamath Falls Field Office spent the day cleaning up an illegal dump site from Windy Ridge, 10 miles east of town. They removed 110 car and truck tires, three commercial tires, and other trash and broken glass that had...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive, Medford, Jackson County, OR, 97504

MEDFORD, OR
ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 11

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 18. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by Tracy Allen (49) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS LOCATED AND SEIZED IN OREGON

O'BRIEN, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 3,547...
O'BRIEN, OR
BLM opens expanded parking lot at popular mountain bike trail system

Rogue River, Ore. — As a benefit from funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Bureau of Land Management has opened an expanded parking lot at the Mountain of the Rogue trail system, just off I-5 near Rogue River. The new parking lot has more than double the parking capacity, with a total of 35 spots and improves flow of traffic by creating a one-way loop.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
F-15 night training includes flights next week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A few nights of fighter jet training will roar across Southern Oregon and Northern California skies within the next week. The 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field says it will conduct night flying operations Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 between approximately 7:00pm and 12:00am.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...
Several agencies rush to save rafters stuck on the Rogue

Chinook Park, Ore. — A group of rafters is safe after being stuck in a tree on the Rogue River, just below Chinook Park Boat Ramp, on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:45 pm, rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire Rescue, AMR Josephine County and Josephine County Sheriff's Office rushed to beat the setting sun in time to assist the four person group.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

