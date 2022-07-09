June 2022 Recessed Commission Meeting Agenda & Resolutions posted for public review

DRESDEN, TN — The mayor of Dresden, Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the city's board of aldermen. The Weakley County Press reports that Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn's civil complaint is asking for a "permanent restraining order and restoration of rights of office." The suit comes about a month...
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Commission conducted two meetings in one Monday evening, with the 2022-2023 budget approved in a session recessed from the June meeting, followed by the regular July meeting at which the commission unanimously approved the purchase of real property from the city of Paris to accomodate future county space needs.
Clarksville, TENNESSEE – According to the state officials, VK Integrated Systems will create 34 new jobs as the company completes construction on a new facility at 40 International Blvd. in the Corporate Business Park. VK Integrated Systems officials also broke ground on the new Montgomery County site. Through this...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There are two candidates on the ballot in August for Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk:. Clarksville Now reached out to both candidates to ask where they stand on issues in the race. Here are their responses. Wendy Davis: “I have served in the clerk’s...
TriStar Horizon Medical Center is continuing to invest in the increased health care needs of Dickson and surrounding communities with enhanced services and a steadfast commitment to providing excellent patient care. In 2022, the hospital launched or completed projects totaling $30 million to expand access and improve patient care. This...
Paris, Tenn.–There have been changes to the performer and time for this week’s Tuesdays at the Park. The band Jargon had been scheduled for this week, but instead Rockin’ Randall French of Paris will be performing. The event is FREE and will be held at the Eiffel...
A Lyon County man was charged with growing and trafficking marijuana after a drug investigation over the weekend. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports 59-year old Carl A. Miner was taken into custody after deputies Joe Witherspoon and Seth P’Pool conducted the drug investigation at a residence on Green Road around 10:00 Saturday morning. During the investigation, Sheriff White says the deputies seized 80 marijuana plants and other items of evidence.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY – Delta-8 usage is becoming increasingly problematic among military ranks, said Michael Hicks, installation drug test coordinator, Army Substance Abuse Program. Part of the problem, aside from the misconception that Delta-8 does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is that it is widely available for sale online...
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has appointed a special prosecutor to direct a Kentucky State Police investigation of alleged misconduct against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree. The News Edge filed an open records request with Cameron’s office requesting information about any investigation regarding the sheriff and the Trigg County sheriff’s office....
Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study. In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th. Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city. The study,...
Strong storms overnight caused outages for 2,962 Gibson Electric members in Obion County and Lake County in Tennessee and in Hickman County and Graves County in Kentucky. The outages started around 11:30 PM last night and crews were immediately dispatched, with broken power poles included in the damage, making outages lengthy.
OAK GROVE, Ky. (WTVF) — Some people love to wear their emotions on their sleeves, and everywhere else in between. "Alright man, you may feel a little prick," said tattoo artist David Grams. And while artists at tattoo shop Hell or High Water never know what designs people will...
A large amount of money was reported stolen in a burglary on Pineridge Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $26,000 along with ammunition was taken sometime between July 3rd and Friday without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as...
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
One of the suspects sought in connection with the November 28 fatal shooting incident on East Ninth Street near the Princess Theater has been arrested by the Hopkinsville Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Zamarius Humphries of Hopkinsville was booked in the Christian County Jail Monday morning and had been sought on warrants...
