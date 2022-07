I am becoming convinced we don’t think thinking is worth the trouble. Too often it is just too hard to think about things so we pay others to do our thinking for us. We listen to what the experts tell us because it is easier than figuring it out for ourselves. And when they tell us contrasting things within a month’s time, we often don’t realize their duplicity because we stopped thinking about whatever they’re saying long ago. It is time we once again elevated thinking to a priority, and took steps to sharpen our minds and analytical ability before we actually come to think sound bites and tweets are intellectual gold.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO