ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Two in critical condition after man drives stolen vehicle into tent in Tacoma

By Allen Siegler
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rY9Ek_0gZoNFd600

A man drove a stolen vehicle into a roadside tent and critically injured two people inside the shelter late Friday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma Police Officer Shelbie Boyd told The News Tribune that the first call came to their department just before 11 a.m. Investigators believe that the person driving the car, a man in his 20s, left the road around the 1800 block of South 82nd Street, striking a tent on the grassy area before the sidewalk and the two people inside of it.

After hitting the tent, the vehicle continued moving until it collided with a telephone pole. All three people involved with the crash were transported for medical assistance, and the two people inside the tent were treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash but still taken to the hospital, according to Boyd.

After leaving the hospital, the driver was arrested on four different charges: two counts of vehicular assault, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of driving while intoxicated. He is being held without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Police told The News Tribune that as of Friday afternoon at least one of the tent occupants is on life-support.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

15-year-old arrested, suspected of DUI crash in Spanaway with other teens in the car

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a 15-year-old girl suspected of a DUI crash with three other kids in the car. The sheriff's department said they received reports of a car crash in Spanaway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and the driver was suspected of being under the influence. A deputy arrived and identified the driver as a 15-year-old girl.
SPANAWAY, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Man fatally shot in Auburn has been identified

The man who was shot and killed in Auburn on July 7 has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner as 36-year-old Brian Srey. Srey was killed by multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the King County Medical examiner. Just before...
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

14-year-old injured in Lake City shooting

SEATTLE — A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood early Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 11300 block of Lake City Way Northeast. Upon arriving at the scene, police found...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Semi-truck rollover on SR 167 in Sumner causes back-up

SUMNER, Wash. — All lanes of southbound state Route 167 have reopened after a semi-truck rolled over on the highway near state Route 410 in Sumner on Tuesday morning, according to transportation officials. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Washington...
SUMNER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Driving
q13fox.com

Family recovers some stolen items after weekend theft in Tacoma

A military family had just transferred from Michigan to Tacoma, and were staying at a hotel on Hosmer Street, when both of their trucks—and everything in them—were stolen. Today, some of their things have been recovered, but one of their trucks is still missing.
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

Trial date set for fired Pierce County deputy. Here are new details from court papers

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who was fired last month and captured in California in connection to a felony charge is scheduled to face trial next month. Pierce County prosecutors charged Michael A. Phipps, 49, with first-degree malicious mischief, a class B felony, in May for allegedly causing at least $50,000 in damage to his family home in Eatonville. He was on the run for about a month and fired by the Sheriff’s Department following his arrest in California in early June.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Catalytic converter thieves target Renton neighborhood

RENTON, Wash. — Despite a new law that hopes to deter incidents, catalytic converter thefts are still taking place, especially in one Renton neighborhood. "There must be a better way to go about doing things than stealing catalytic converters," said Tony Barngrover. Video posted on Ring.com caught thieves in...
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Missing person died in ATV accident, police say

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old Tacoma man who went missing while camping near the Wynoochee Valley Dam has been found dead. The family reported the man missing on Friday night around 8 p.m. They say he left on an ATV quad from the camp and had not returned.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Fire rips through South Seattle home

SEATTLE - Fire ripped through a home Tuesday morning in South Seattle causing traffic delays on State Route 509. Authorities said nobody was hurt in the fire but the home was destroyed. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes of northbound SR 509 closed around 10:00 a.m....
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Newly Released Footage Shows Worker Steal Plane From Seattle Airport Before Fatal Crash

Newly released surveillance footage shows how a ground service worker single-handedly stole a plane from an airport in Seattle, Washington, before he intentionally crashed it, resulting in his death. Although the incident occurred in August 2018, the Port of Seattle only recently made the surveillance footage available, after a media request. The footage shows Richard Russell enter Seattle-Tacoma Airport, where he was a ground service worker, and pass through security. He then taxied a Bombardier Q400 onto the runway before taking off. There was no one else on board. Two fighter jets were scrambled to pursue the airplane, which crashed on Ketron Island. An investigation by the FBI concluded that the crash was intentional and did not find any evidence of terrorist motivation. Credit: Port of Seattle via Storyful.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Gun battle sends crowds fleeing after Washington Hall show — UPDATE

Cars were damaged but there were no reported victims after gunfire sent crowds at a Sunday night show at Washington Hall fleeing into the streets around 14th Ave. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, gunfire was reported just before midnight near the concert and community venue at 14th and Fir. Minutes later, more gunfire and a multi-car collision was reported at 12th and Yesler.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
2K+
Followers
235
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy