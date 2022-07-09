Two in critical condition after man drives stolen vehicle into tent in Tacoma

A man drove a stolen vehicle into a roadside tent and critically injured two people inside the shelter late Friday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma Police Officer Shelbie Boyd told The News Tribune that the first call came to their department just before 11 a.m. Investigators believe that the person driving the car, a man in his 20s, left the road around the 1800 block of South 82nd Street, striking a tent on the grassy area before the sidewalk and the two people inside of it.

After hitting the tent, the vehicle continued moving until it collided with a telephone pole. All three people involved with the crash were transported for medical assistance, and the two people inside the tent were treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash but still taken to the hospital, according to Boyd.

After leaving the hospital, the driver was arrested on four different charges: two counts of vehicular assault, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of driving while intoxicated. He is being held without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Police told The News Tribune that as of Friday afternoon at least one of the tent occupants is on life-support.