CIP Decision Could End Rent Control

By D.Curioso
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Alameda already has a Capital improvement Plan (CIP) program but landlord lobbyists worked with Council Member John Knox White (so-called moderate) to get more from renters. The Alameda Renters Coalition opposed this plan last year, but renters responded with letters and speakers in protest. The CIP plan was...

Contra Costa County Set to Tackle Unpermitted Commercial Temporary Events

On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will discuss an urgency interim ordinance extending through July 7, 2023 on a prohibition on unpermitted commercial temporary events while establishing new enforcement mechanisms. The Board of Supervisors previous approved the ordinance back on June 7 which is aimed to address...
SFUSD Facilities is Digging Itself a Bigger Hole

Nearly 6 years and $744 million dollars later, the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC) of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has so many questions for the Facilities staff. Why aren’t there more Committee members? Is spending out of scope? Why are old audit recommendations being followed? Those facilities staff are the same ones prepping to ask City voters for over $1 billion in November 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Should gas stations be housing?

In her ongoing effort to let private developers build on every possible lot in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed is proposing to make it easier to turn “automotive uses”—that means gas stations and repair shops—into for-profit housing. The measure headed for the Land Use and Transportation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Karina Dominguez “fired up” as she launches her campaign for Mayor

Karina Dominguez has spent the last four years listening. Ever since she got elected as a Milpitas City Councilmember in 2018, she has been making an effort to have intentional conversations with residents about their issues and concerns. One of the things she has heard recently from others was that...
MILPITAS, CA
Alameda, CA
California Density Law Didn’t Kill the Single-Family Neighborhood

A recent California law aimed at boosting housing construction by easing the process for building additional units caused major backlash as critics worried about the ‘death of single-family neighborhoods’ and loss of local control. However, since its passage, few property owners have applied for permits under the law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Berkeley irradiating us all via e-kiosks & cell antennas

Constituents provided you with voluminous info re wireless EMF/RF radiation dangers a few years ago. We met with each of you and gave you books and peer-reviewed studies. We waited hours for the opportunity to speak very briefly during public comment at City Council meetings. We held public forums. We brought an internationally renowned expert, attorney Dafna Tachover https://wearetheevidence.org/about-the-founder/, to speak with you at City Hall. When you refused to seek a 2nd opinion after hiring a biased industry insider, we raised funds and hired our own attorney, Ariel Strauss, who spoke at your meetings, crafted detailed recommendations that were legally sound, and met with some of you one on one. As a last resort, we organized protests. I’m proud to have been arrested for peaceful civil disobedience because addressing this cause saves lives.
BERKELEY, CA
California COVID-19 Eviction Protections Expired

San Francisco housing is no joke and things will not be getting easier any time soon. The last statewide eviction protections for low-income California tenants affected by COVID-19 ended June 30th, but many still haven’t heard back about their rent relief applications. However, some local protections are still in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New San Francisco DA addresses criticism, shares vision

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco's new district attorney Brooke Jenkins said the state of the city is a crisis. On Sunday she spoke to KPIX about her priorities for the D.A.'s office and how she plans to balance reform and accountability.When asked if she will be ridding the office any people who are still loyal to her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, Jenkins said "I have not made any personnel decisions at this time. That's not a question I can answer right now.""You just have to keep trying to make (the mission) clear and there will be people who don't...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Meet the new man in charge of Oakland’s homelessness response

Daniel Cooper grew up in poverty and knows what it’s like to sleep in a car, scavenge for food, shower at the gym and barely scrape by working multiple jobs. He hopes that hard-earned experience will give him a leg up as he takes on what’s arguably one of Oakland’s most difficult roles – addressing the homelessness crisis that has left thousands of Oaklanders living in cars, RVs and massive shantytowns and encampments that sprawl across city streets, sidewalks and vacant land.
OAKLAND, CA
Contra Costa County Public Works Will Apply a Chip Seal on Local Roads

Contra Costa County, CA – The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be applying a chip seal on roads in the following areas:. Unincorporated Orinda (including Fish Ranch Road and Wildcat Canyon Road) Canyon (including Pinehurst Road) The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 11, 2022,...
Advocates Push to Reopen John F. Kennedy Drive, Great Highway to Vehicles

Grassroots supporters are handing in petition signatures for a ballot measure to reopen John F. Kennedy Drive and the Great Highway this Monday. If approved, the November ballot measure would reopen JFK Drive to cars on weekdays, and would be closed for pedestrians only on weekends and holidays for six months of the year. The Great highway would also be restored to vehicles only seven days a week from Lincoln Way to Skyline Boulevard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New nonprofit meets SF’s homeless where they are, one simple step at a time.

Brad Reiss, 60, didn’t always think about the importance of socks until he started passing them out to homeless people in the Tenderloin. The South San Francisco native was working on a documentary at the time, about people struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. But as he passed out socks to those in homeless encampments, it became clear that there was more of a need for footwear than for another documentary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Must Rethink Homeless Policies

San Francisco’s homeless crisis continues despite vastly more permanent supportive housing. I helped shape San Francisco’s master leasing program and overall Housing First strategy. Our high housing cost city has done much better providing exits from homelessness than many realize. But the status quo isn’t working. New city...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
As state water conservation lags, Gov. Newsom warns of mandatory restrictions

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) -- California is falling short of water conservation goals and Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned that mandatory statewide restrictions may be on the way.In parts of the Bay Area, however, conservation is actually ahead of state targets.Marin County residents conserved 25% more in June compared to the same month in 2020, far exceeding the state goal of 15%.Josh Wafer is one of many residents in Marin County that has taken drastic steps to cut back on outdoor water use."We took our lawn out by hand with picks and shovels and got some dirt hauled away and just...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

