CIP Decision Could End Rent Control

Constituents provided you with voluminous info re wireless EMF/RF radiation dangers a few years ago. We met with each of you and gave you books and peer-reviewed studies. We waited hours for the opportunity to speak very briefly during public comment at City Council meetings. We held public forums. We brought an internationally renowned expert, attorney Dafna Tachover https://wearetheevidence.org/about-the-founder/, to speak with you at City Hall. When you refused to seek a 2nd opinion after hiring a biased industry insider, we raised funds and hired our own attorney, Ariel Strauss, who spoke at your meetings, crafted detailed recommendations that were legally sound, and met with some of you one on one. As a last resort, we organized protests. I’m proud to have been arrested for peaceful civil disobedience because addressing this cause saves lives.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO