In just six short weeks an estimated 20,000 people will be converging on our community and gathering at Lake Helen for the annual Livin' Out Loud concert. Those people will be buying food, fueling up vehicles, staying in our hotels and campgrounds and visiting our stores. The event is a huge boon to the economy of Gothenburg - and is a whole lot of work to pull off.

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO