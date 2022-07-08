ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

A Beautiful Place: A Letter about Davenport of July 1842

davenportlibrary.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis newsy July 1842 letter addressed to “Aunt” Elizabeth B. Langdon from Ellen Harris describes her ten-day journey along the Ohio River, then to the mighty Mississippi River as Ellen, husband William, her mother, and perhaps other family made their way from Cincinnati, Ohio to their new Davenport, Iowa...

blogs.davenportlibrary.com

Mix 97-3

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

I-74 bridge wins national award

The new I-74 River Bridge has earned a National Award in the Major Span category of the 2022 Prize Bridge Awards, presented by the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance. “It’s an incredible honor presented for innovative use of structural steel, as well as collaboration...
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

KCII Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Monday Warning)

At 6:15 am Monday, four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Johnson. Louisa, and Muscatine County. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts near 50mph in Johnson County. A trained spotter in Riverside reported hail fall of nearly 1 inch. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
City
Davenport, IA
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Cincinnati, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
QuadCities.com

Find Out Awesome Things To Do In Illinois And Iowa With Your Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
BETTENDORF, IA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Fair Oaks Foods to Build $134 Million Cooked Bacon Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Food manufacturer Fair Oaks Foods announced it...
DAVENPORT, IA
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Mississippi River#Ohio River
KCRG.com

Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers bring Wienermobile to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers, Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns bring Wienermobile to the Quad Cites area. One of the six 27-foot Wienermobiles making its way across the country as part of the Coast to Coast Winnie Roast will be around the Quad Cities Friday through Sunday. Ketchup...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting First Blues Night At Davenport Event Center Friday

We will be hosting the first Rhythm City Casino Blue’s Night on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center. Tickets are $25 & $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

The Most Dangerous Street in Davenport Is This One, According to Stats

Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
Person
Meriwether Lewis
Person
William Clark
ourquadcities.com

LeClaire man faces charges in Bettendorf/Riverdale incident Friday

A 36-year-old LeClaire man faces three misdemeanor charges and a traffic ticket after police say he led them on a chase then hid in someone else’s coat closet. Greyson Killinger faces simple misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts and fifth-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding, and a traffic ticket for violation of one-way traffic designation, according to Scott County Court records.
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 43rd anniversary of the Walcott Trucker Jamboree will be starting on Thursday, July 14. The event will be held at the I-80 truck stop. At the event there will be two fireworks displays, Trucker Olympics, and the performance of the Grammy-award winning group Diamond Rio.
WALCOTT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Landlord faces fraud charge in COVID-19 assistance scheme

A 49-year-old Davenport landlord faces a felony charge after the Iowa Finance Authority says she falsified information and illegally received more than $12,000 in COVID-19-related rental assistance funds. Carrie Ann Kephart faces a charge of first-degree fraud, court records say. The COVID-19 rental assistance program. The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA)...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani Kamada, 39. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Rock Island officers responded at about...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Solon resident involved in two-motorcycle crash that left 1 injured

A Solon resident was involved in a Clayton County accident involving two motorcycles that left one of the riders injured. That’s according to the Iowa State Patrol, which says 56-year-old Daniel Helle of Solon and 53-year-old Chad Ernst of Garber were riding motorcycles southbound on Hilton Road east of Edgewood just after 11:15 Saturday morning. One motorcycle rear-ended the other just north of Highway 3, leading to a crash. Ernst was transported to the Manchester hospital with unknown injuries.
SOLON, IA
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Skellington Manor Seeking Scare Actors

Calling all Halloween Enthusiasts: Skellington Manor is looking for scare actors for the 2022 haunt season!. Are you Interested in joining our legendary haunted house cast? Are you energetic, enthusiastic, and have a love for performing and want to stretch your acting abilities? Interested in creating a character that scares the yell out of willing victims?
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Moline seeks input on broadband provider

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will update residents on the status of the city’s search for a new high-speed broadband provider at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the Gold and Silver Room of Moline Public Library. She also will seek input from the public on their priorities for the...
MOLINE, IL

