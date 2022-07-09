ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A Texas couple could lose their home after feeding ducks in their yard thanks to a lawsuit from their HOA

By Hannah Getahun
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJ4Zm_0gZnwXNg00

Getty Images

  • A couple is being sued for $250,000 for feeding ducks and could lose their home.
  • Their HOA says the couple violated rules restricting activity that creates "unclean" conditions.
  • "The HOA told me 'the ducks don't belong here'...Well, I can't live with that," Kathleen Rowe told Insider.

A retired couple in Cypress, Texas, could lose their home for feeding ducks.

On June 11, homeowners George and Kathleen Rowe were hit with a $250,000 lawsuit after neighbors complained that ducks were destroying their gardens and defecating on their property, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A lawsuit filed by the Lakeland Community Homeowners Association claims the Lowes broke community rules and engaged in activities that cause "unclean, unhealthy, or untidy" conditions, that could cause "nuisance" in common areas and that could "disturb or destroy vegetation, wildlife, wetlands, or air quality."

The HOA is seeking a judicial order requiring the Rowes to cease feeding the ducks.

"Defendants are violating...provisions by continually and habitually feeding wildlife in the Community and within the Common Area," the lawsuit reads. "Specifically, Defendant, Kathleen A. Rowe, repeatedly feeds ducks on the common area despite being informed that such activity is prohibited — and despite agreeing to cease such activity."

If the couple loses the suit, they must pay up to $250,000 in fees. If they can't pay the fees, the lawsuit says the HOA will try to foreclose on their home.

In a response to the HOA's petition, the couple deny the HOA's allegations that their activity caused such damage to the neighborhood.

Richard Weaver, an attorney representing Kathleen Rowe, told Insider this was the "silliest lawsuit" he had ever seen, and said that feeding ducks did not create a disturbance in the neighborhood.

He also said that the Rowes plan to sell their home and move.

"It is sad to see Lakeland Village Community Association waste its money by paying lawyers to pick on Ms. Rowe," Weaver said.

Kathleen Rowe told the Chronicle she and her husband moved into the neighborhood and watched the birds from their porch. She felt bad for the domesticated waterfowl, who she imagined grew in an incubator and did not know how to survive in the wild on their own.

"They've never had a mother," Kathleen Rowe told the Chronicle. "I feel like I'm just stepping in."

Weaver told Insider that Kathleen Rowe had found comfort in feeding the ducks after her daughter died 10 years ago.

"The HOA told me 'the ducks don't belong here. If they die, that's ok.'" Kathleen Rowe said in a statement to Insider. "Well, I can't live with that."

Attorneys for Lakeland Community Homeowners Association did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 45

PB777
3d ago

I would not buy a house with an HOA for all the tea in China. They are a horrible waste of time and money. And I don't like being told what I can or cannot do on my property. HOA's should be banned.

Reply(2)
58
LadyAshe PhD
3d ago

This decision is absolutely ridiculous! Feeding wildlife is the most natural tradition taught from childhood. Where they warned before they processing began?

Reply(1)
29
R Gordon
3d ago

HOAs the Death of America! There needs to be a National Law that a Homeowner's Property Rights CANNOT be abolished or superceded or compromised except by Sale Only.

Reply
15
Related
ABC13 Houston

Cypress woman sued $250k for feeding ducks near her home

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A hefty lawsuit is not stopping a woman from feeding ducks near her home in northwest Harris County. Kathleen Rowe's homeowner's association wants $250,000 from her, saying what she's doing is violating several deed restrictions. For 11 years, Rowe has fed hungry ducks across the street...
CYPRESS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#Birds#Community Association#The Houston Chronicle
cw39.com

Houston named 2nd best foodie city in US, study finds

DALLAS (KDAF) — Food, it’s in almost everyone’s top 10 favorite things in the world and even then some people take it more seriously than others; those people are known as foodies. It’s a fun concept as a foodie is defined as, “A person having an avid...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Work beginning on 2,000 home community near Rosenberg

A national developer has begun work on a new, 933-acre community near Rosenberg that could one day contain as many as 2,000 homes, according to a news release. Starwood Land, a Florida-based developer with projects in 10 states, is working with local developer Land Tejas to construct a master-planned community called Starbridge, according to the release.
ROSENBERG, TX
spacecityweather.com

Overall, the upper Texas coast just experienced its warmest July day in nearly 150 years of records

Sunday’s heat was extreme for the greater Houston area. College Station, for example, set a daily record for July 10 by reaching 111 degrees. This was also its second hottest day on record, in any month, ever. In Houston, four of the first 10 days of July have now recorded 100-degree days. Sunday’s mark of 105 degrees tied the record for the hottest degree for any day in July. Anyway, here are the maximum temperature records set or tied on Sunday:
HOUSTON, TX
Insider

Insider

490K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy