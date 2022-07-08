Kidspace Circle of Friends Host Spring Cocktail Party

There’s a new seaside dining option to know about in Santa Monica this week, as the historic Hotel Casa del Mar has revamped its oceanfront dining space to allow for even more sun, big ocean views, and loads of seafood. The new Patio del Mar has arrived as of...
“Small Business Spotlight” nominee Tigres Fuego is a take-out taco and ceviche restaurant located in Redondo Beach, Calif., that prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and offering authentic, homemade fare. The restaurant is co-owned by brothers Jonathan and Jason Baran, as well as chefs Tyler Gugliotta and Jimmy Tapia. Here, we chat with co-owner Jonathan Baran about how Tigres Fuego came about, the importance of the atmosphere you create and what he loves most about running a business.
In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
Historian and professor Natalia Molina reveals how her grandmother’s restaurant, Nayarit, brought the immigrant community together in 1960s Echo Park. In the new FX series “The Bear,” actor Jeremy Allen White plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a chef with struggles both in and out of the kitchen. A creamy base like sour cream, dried aromatics and a bit of acid, cooking columnist Ben Mims levels up homemade dips. LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison heads to South Central for a Oaxacan specialty. When Gacia Tachejian couldn’t find coffee she liked in the Valley, she began roasting her own before opening Laidrey in Tarzana. Christine Tran of the Los Angeles Food Policy Council explains the findings of a recent report that examines why 600,000 residents eligible for SNAP benefits have not accessed resources.
The Pasadena Humane animal shelter is hosting a "Free Adoption Day" on Saturday, July 16 to help find pets a forever home.Adoption fees will be waived for all available animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and critters. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. "Summer is the busiest time of year for animals coming into the shelter," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. "We need our community's help to find homes for all the wonderful pets waiting to be adopted." During last month's event, 12 dogs, 53 cats and three critters were adopted. All dogs and cats adopted from Pasadena Humane are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines. To view animals for adoption and see upcoming adoption promotions, visit pasadenahumane.org.
Eagle Rock -- While worn from recent tenure as a group home for girls, and sandwiched by development, the Silverwood Mansion on Silver Oak Terrace maintains a regal air, glorious views, and some of the most fascinating history in Eagle Rock. Once the only structure on the hillside, the stately...
The US Open of Surfing is back at Huntington Beach in 2022. After a brief hiatus during covid, the event is back and they are going big! The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) will be a nine-day action sports festival including surf, skateboarding and BMX competition plus a ton of other side events, performances and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
"Westlake Village is located ten minutes away from Thousand Oaks in California. It is nestled at the Santa Monica Mountains' edge. The village is surrounded lushly by parkland and the sparkling waters of Westlake Lake." This tiny town is an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts and has a variety of...
Who can forget the smell of a Saturday spent cleaning, as the sound of music blasted in the background: the smell that filled the air and made you get up knowing you would have to grab a broom and help out?. Or perhaps you recall the smell of hot chocolate...
Wellness enthusiasts will think they've died and gone to heaven when they step into Heimat, Hollywood Media District's new 75,000 square-foot fitness concept club from RSG Group. For $350 a month plus a $300 initiation fee, the by-application center gives members access to five floors of fitness classes, a 7,000...
It was overcast Sunday morning at the start of the 39th annual Long Beach Pride Parade, but the crowds didn’t seem to care. The first in-person parade since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration drew some of the largest crowds in memory with thousands of people lining Ocean Boulevard.
The first night market in 2012 clogged up Old Town Pasadena;Photo by 626 Night Market. The 626 Night Market returns to the Santa Anita Race Park from Friday July 8 to Sunday July 10 with plenty of tantalizing menu items, plus engaging performers showcasing their talents.
Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
(SoCal Nation/TikTok/@socalnation) If you’re spending this Summer in the Los Angeles area and are in need of a fun, unique experience, we have a solution — flea markets! Not only do flea markets offer vintage, one-of-a-kind clothing that probably no one else will have (hello, individuality complex), they’re also a great way to connect with and support your local community while buying second-hand items and helping reduce waste! In L.A., there are tons of flea markets to visit and explore, but we’ve narrowed down a list of the essential spots to hit!
Cluck & Blaze, the authentic Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant in Long Beach and Glendale, is opening in Hawthorne, located at 4850 Rosecrans Blvd. The company’s third location will move into the former home of Waba Grill. Owner Adam Shishikyan declined to comment on details of the new site, but a sign on the side of the building, first spotted by Toddrickallen, suggests the location will open sometime in Summer 2022, considering the restaurant is now hiring. When this new location opens, customers can expect various styles of Nashville-style chicken, such as chicken sandwiches, a breakfast burrito, and individually with mac & cheese or fries.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you looking for something fun to do on Friday nights? Head over to the Los Angeles Zoo. You can have some summer nighttime fun at "Zoo Friday Nights." The series of events just kicked off. For the rest of the month, you'll have the chance...
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. — A couple was attacked and pistol-whipped, the man robbed of his $60,000 Rolex watch, by two assailants in...
In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
Comments / 0