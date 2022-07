Mountains, lakes and a scenic shoreline along the ocean – you could be talking about California, but all of these dreamy vistas are available to enjoy in New Jersey alongside someone you love. Many know the state for its Jersey Shore beaches, but you can also explore the countryside, the cities situated just a stone's throw from Manhattan and even a stretch of the Appalachian Mountains. The Garden State, as New Jersey is romantically nicknamed, contains multitudes – many of which make ideal intimate retreats for couples seeking a sanctuary outside of the usual routine.

12 HOURS AGO