Biden signs executive order, experts say it won't impact laws that criminalize abortion
By Mamie Bah
dayton247now.com
3 days ago
Dayton, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights. Senator Niraj Antani said what’s the point, “It didn't look like it did much.”. Legal experts said the same. This comes in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe...
PHOENIX (AP) — The leader of Arizona’s largest abortion provider said Tuesday her organization will not resume the procedures in one county even though a federal judge has blocked a fetal “personhood” law they feared could lead to criminal charges against doctors and others. Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, blamed “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich about a near-total pre-statehood ban on abortions for the decision. That law has been on the books since at least 1901 but has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. That injunction covers Pima County, home to Tucson, and the attorney general, so the judge’s decision on the personhood law left open the possibility they would resume in Tucson. The high court overturned Roe last month, saying women do not have a constitutional right to abortion, allowing states to limit or even ban all abortions.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday began wading through the dozens of state laws that have taken effect in the two weeks since the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, and heard from witnesses who said the effect on Black patients will be especially harsh. “People of color, specifically […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing the state’s near total ban on abortion, this time under an order released Tuesday by a state judge in the capital. The order blocks enforcement temporarily while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and...
