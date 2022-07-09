ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers rally late to win 8th straight vs Cubs, 4-3

By Doug Padilla Associated Press
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Mookie Betts hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, just missing a grand slam, and Will Smith hit a winning single in the 10th to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Cubs 4-3 Friday night for...

