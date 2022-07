The first episode of the three-part documentary series Ric Flair: The Last Match officially dropped on Starrcast's website on Monday afternoon. Narrated by Darius Rucker, the first episode recapped Flair's historic career, his tumultuous family life, the tragic death of his son Reid, his issues with drinking that were brought about by Reid's death and his near-fatal health scare in 2017. It ended with Flair cutting a passionate promo about how he'll prove in his final match that he's still "The Man" in front of thousands of fans at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

