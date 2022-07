The City of Spring Hill has accepted a 25-percent increase to a grant previously awarded by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The city applied for a matching grant with the intent of allocating awarded funds toward adding athletic fields to Fischer Park and adding Pickle Ball Courts to Walnut Street Skate Park. TDEC awarded the grant to Spring Hill in 2021. Costs for the aforementioned projects, however, have exceeded initial predictions as a result of inflation. As such, TDEC has seen fit to increase the award by 25 percent. Project funding has also been established as a 50 percent match method.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO