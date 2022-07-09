ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Pleasantville woman charged in Ocean drug death

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT03G_0gZnSN5C00

A Pleasantville woman is charged in the drug-induced death of a man in Toms River.

Michele Baker, 39, is accused of selling the heroin and fentanyl to a man later found dead inside a home in South Toms River.

Police were called to the South Main Street residence April 19, and found the man dead from an apparent overdose.

An investigation found that Baker sold him the deadly combination the day before, according to the charges.

Baker was arrest by Howell Township police June 26, on an unrelated shoplifting charge, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

She was lodged in the Monmouth County Jail until June 27, when she was transferred to Ocean County in the overdose death.

Baker was released July 1, following a detention hearing, court records show.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FATAL SHOOTING IN ASBURY PARK

A fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: 19-year-old Man Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ

Detectives say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Camden Monday night. The shooting, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez, happened around 10:45 PM in the area of the 2400 block of Denfield Street. Officers responded to the...
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasantville, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ocean Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify 19-year-old N.J. man killed in shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed late Monday in Camden, authorities said. Tymere Wilcox was found shot multiple times on the 2400 block of Denfield Street after police responded to calls of gunfire in the area shortly before 10:45 p.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Wilcox, of Camden, died at a local hospital early Tuesday.
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City 13-year-old charged in shooting of two men

An Atlantic City 13-year-old is in custody after allegedly wounding two men in a daylight shooting. Police were called to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue after the report of a shooting and a ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection alert just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. A few minutes...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Another Fatal Shooting Investigated In Camden: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating the second fatal shooting in two days in Camden. The overnight victim was identified as 19-year-old Tymere Wilcox of Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Sunday, July 20, a 21-year-old woman was shot dead,. On Monday,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED FOR POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 8, 2022, Michael Klimowicz, 32, of North Brunswick, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to seven years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of Marijuana in a Quantity Greater than Five Pounds but Less than Twenty-Five Pounds with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(10), in connection with an arrest that occurred in Long Beach Township on January 27, 2019. Klimowicz pled guilty to the charge before Judge Ryan on April 12, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Shoplifting#Violent Crime
New Jersey 101.5

2 people wanted for robbery of Atlantic City, NJ casino patrons

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have released surveillance photos of two people they say are responsible for robberies at a pair of casinos over the past month. The New Jersey State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the male and female suspects wanted for allegedly robbing Atlantic City casino patrons who were seated at slot machines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

21-year-old Woman Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ

Authorities in Camden County say a 21-year-old woman was fatally shot in Camden over the weekend. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says around 11:45 PM Sunday, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd. Officers responded to the area and...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman, 21, Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Camden. On Sunday, July 10, at 11:48 p.m., Camden County police received a Shot Spotter alert in the 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City police investigating shooting

Atlantic City police are investigating a shooting incident that wounded at least one person Tuesday. Atlantic Avenue from Ohio to Kentucky avenues was closed to traffic while police investigated around 2:30 p.m. The area was reopened by 4 p.m. All parties involved were taken into custody, police told BreakingAC. No...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Liquor Store

The Delaware State Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a Wilmington area liquor store that occurred Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Roselle Liquor Mart located at 2500 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE. A male suspect confronted an employee behind the sales counter while brandishing a large knife and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect who then fled on foot. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Drug investigation leads to charges for Berlin men

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two Berlin men have been charged following a CDS distribution investigation. We’re told the investigation launched during the month of June and involved two local individuals distributing fentanyl/heroin in the Ocean City and Worcester County area. It was determined that Mark Adams and Jason Bumgarner were traveling to the Philadelphia area regularly to pick up heroin. Late last week, detectives were conducting surveillance on their vehicle as they traveled toward Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department assisted with the surveillance and investigation while Adams and Bumgarner were reportedly in the Kensington area.
BERLIN, MD
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: WOMAN BEATEN WITH WRENCH

We have a report of a woman who walked into Seaside Heights police station covered in blood. The woman informed police that she was struck in the head with a wrench on Blaine St. No additional information is available at this time.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Daily Voice

Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Fentanyl Seized From Philly Area Drug Dealer: DA

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl was seized from an accused Philadelphia area drug dealer, authorities said. Walter Williams, 33, of Philadelphia, was arrested on May 23 after a raid on his Hillside Motel room in Glen Mills (Delaware County) yielded 125 grams of raw fentanyl valued at $12,500, 90 bags of packaged fentanyl valued at $2,000, and drug paraphernalia, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
3K+
Followers
303
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy