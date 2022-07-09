Pleasantville woman charged in Ocean drug death

A Pleasantville woman is charged in the drug-induced death of a man in Toms River.

Michele Baker, 39, is accused of selling the heroin and fentanyl to a man later found dead inside a home in South Toms River.

Police were called to the South Main Street residence April 19, and found the man dead from an apparent overdose.

An investigation found that Baker sold him the deadly combination the day before, according to the charges.

Baker was arrest by Howell Township police June 26, on an unrelated shoplifting charge, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

She was lodged in the Monmouth County Jail until June 27, when she was transferred to Ocean County in the overdose death.

Baker was released July 1, following a detention hearing, court records show.