ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Friday Evening 7-8-22

By Hope McKenney
kbbi.org
 4 days ago

Organizers with Planned Parenthood are holding four rallies in Alaska on Saturday to advocate...

www.kbbi.org

Comments / 0

Related
kbbi.org

Hundreds in Homer march for continued access to abortion

Alaskans marched in four cities across the state Saturday to advocate for reproductive rights. The rallies came after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in late June overturning the landmark case Roe v. Wade and ending the constitutional right to an abortion. In Homer, the afternoon march drew about 400...
HOMER, AK
kbbi.org

Tuesday Morning 7-12-22

Alaskans marched in four cities across the state Saturday to advocate for reproductive rights. In Homer, the afternoon march drew about 400 people and many had the same message: Abortion is health care; and Alaskans have less than a week to register to vote in the Aug. 16 special general election and primary.
HOMER, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy