Friday Evening 7-8-22

Alaskans marched in four cities across the state Saturday to advocate for reproductive rights. In Homer, the afternoon march drew about 400 people and many had the same message: Abortion is health care; and Alaskans have less than a week to register to vote in the Aug. 16 special general election and primary.
